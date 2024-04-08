EPL 2023-24: Jurgen Klopp acknowledges Liverpool's title race setback after 2-2 draw against Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp acknowledges Liverpool's missed opportunity as Arsenal takes the lead in the title race after Liverpool's draw with Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp conceded that Liverpool's failure to secure victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford allowed Arsenal to seize the advantage in the title race. Despite dominating the match, Liverpool squandered numerous opportunities in front of goal, and a costly error by Jarell Quansah gifted United an equaliser early in the second half.

A stunning strike from England debutant Kobbie Mainoo then propelled United into the lead, before Mohamed Salah's 84th-minute penalty salvaged a point for Liverpool. With Arsenal now sitting atop the Premier League table on goal difference, Klopp emphasised his team's commitment to persevere, albeit expressing disappointment at their lack of clinical finishing.

While Klopp remained determined, he stressed the need for Liverpool to rectify their shortcomings, acknowledging that such performances wouldn't suffice in the demanding title race. Looking ahead, Klopp expressed confidence in Arsenal's ability to overcome United when they visit Old Trafford later in the season, highlighting the Gunners' strength as a formidable football side.

Meanwhile, United find themselves trailing fourth-placed Tottenham by 11 points in the Champions League race. Manager Erik ten Hag expressed mixed emotions following another late-game setback, lamenting his team's inability to hold onto leads in recent fixtures against Brentford and Chelsea.

