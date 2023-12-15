EPL 2023-24: Erik ten Hag 'confident' of impressing new Man United leadership amid Graham Potter talks

Amidst ongoing discussions linking Graham Potter to Manchester United, Erik ten Hag expresses confidence in having the chance to present his vision for the club's future to the incoming leadership under Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly confident that he will not face dismissal before meeting the new leadership team at Manchester United under Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Despite the ongoing speculation about Graham Potter potentially replacing him, the embattled Dutchman is looking forward to the opportunity to present his future plans, including a significant squad overhaul in the upcoming summer, as per The Sun.

This confidence persists even as Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the incoming investor, is said to have engaged in discussions with former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter. Despite Manchester United experiencing a challenging season with more losses than wins, there was a brief upturn in November, propelling them to sixth in the Premier League, and earning Ten Hag the Manager of the Month award.

For now, Ten Hag's position seems secure, with the current hierarchy showing little inclination to part ways with him. However, there is an understanding that results must see improvement. A critical encounter against league leaders Liverpool at Anfield looms on Sunday, presenting an opportunity for redemption or further scrutiny. With memories of Liverpool's dominant 7-0 victory last March still fresh, Manchester United is keen to avoid a repeat of such a humiliating result.