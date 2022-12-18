Deepika Padukone creates history at Qatar World Cup 2022; becomes first Indian to unveil coveted trophy

Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina is piling pressure on France in the final on Saturday, leading 2-0 at half-time. Before the match, Deepika Padukone unveiled the trophy, becoming the first Indian to feature in the event.

Driving India proud yet again, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. The superstar and India’s most extensive global ambassador accompanied the WC trophy in a specially authorized truck. She revealed it at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday, ahead of the all-important final between former two-time champion Argentina and defending two-time champion France. Weighing 6.175 kg and made of 18-carat gold and malachite, the trophy unveiling is an essential part of the pre-match traditions. It made it a transnational moment for India, thanks to Deepika, as she strode in with FIFA legend and legendary former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

Looking breath-taking in a white shirt, brown overcoat, black belt and her hundred-watt smile, the superstar had millions of cameras flickering at the jam-packed venue. During her career, superstar Deepika has given India many reasons to be proud of. With this consequence, the actor, producer, entrepreneur and mental health proponent add yet another highlight to her multinational accomplishments.

After representing India at the reputable Cannes Film Festival, where she became a jury member, to being the only Indian in the list of the World’s Top 10 most beautiful women as per ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’, Deepika has an unprecedented universal appeal, which grows bigger every day. It’s no wonder then that Deepika is the only Indian to be picked as the worldwide face of luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Cartier and even pop culture brand heavyweights like Levis and Adidas. The two-time TIME Magazine awardee has also often been remembered alongside world leaders from diverse avenues.