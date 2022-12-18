Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone creates history at Qatar World Cup 2022; becomes first Indian to unveil coveted trophy

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina is piling pressure on France in the final on Saturday, leading 2-0 at half-time. Before the match, Deepika Padukone unveiled the trophy, becoming the first Indian to feature in the event.

    football Deepika Padukone creates history at Qatar World Cup 2022; becomes first Indian to unveil coveted trophy, social media reacts-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 9:55 PM IST

    Driving India proud yet again, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone became the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy. The superstar and India’s most extensive global ambassador accompanied the WC trophy in a specially authorized truck. She revealed it at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday, ahead of the all-important final between former two-time champion Argentina and defending two-time champion France. Weighing 6.175 kg and made of 18-carat gold and malachite, the trophy unveiling is an essential part of the pre-match traditions. It made it a transnational moment for India, thanks to Deepika, as she strode in with FIFA legend and legendary former Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas.

    Looking breath-taking in a white shirt, brown overcoat, black belt and her hundred-watt smile, the superstar had millions of cameras flickering at the jam-packed venue. During her career, superstar Deepika has given India many reasons to be proud of. With this consequence, the actor, producer, entrepreneur and mental health proponent add yet another highlight to her multinational accomplishments.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    After representing India at the reputable Cannes Film Festival, where she became a jury member, to being the only Indian in the list of the World’s Top 10 most beautiful women as per ‘Golden Ratio of Beauty’, Deepika has an unprecedented universal appeal, which grows bigger every day. It’s no wonder then that Deepika is the only Indian to be picked as the worldwide face of luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Cartier and even pop culture brand heavyweights like Levis and Adidas. The two-time TIME Magazine awardee has also often been remembered alongside world leaders from diverse avenues.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2022, 9:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Messi and Ronaldo fans engage in war of words after Argentina icon's penalty at World Cup 2022 final vs France snt

    Messi-Ronaldo fans engage in war of words after Argentina icon's penalty at World Cup 2022 final vs France

    football messi vs mbappe Peter Drury Poetic commentator for Argentina vs France Qatar World Cup 2022 final excites fans snt

    It had to be Peter Drury! Poetic commentator for Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 final excites fans

    football argentina vs france Who is the original 'Pathaan' of football Shah Rukh Khan responds ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022 final snt

    Who is the original 'Pathaan' of football? Shah Rukh Khan responds ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022 final

    Football Australia FA horrified at Melbourne Derby crowd unrest; promises strongest sanctions against culprits-ayh

    Football Australia 'horrified' at Melbourne Derby crowd unrest; promises strongest sanctions against culprits

    football Pele breaks his silence over Brazil's shocking Qatar World Cup 2022 exit; pens inspirational open letter snt

    Pele breaks his silence over Brazil's shocking World Cup 2022 exit; pens inspirational open letter

    Recent Stories

    football Messi and Ronaldo fans engage in war of words after Argentina icon's penalty at World Cup 2022 final vs France snt

    Messi-Ronaldo fans engage in war of words after Argentina icon's penalty at World Cup 2022 final vs France

    Maharashtra winter session to begin on December 19; Opposition to target govt over potential investment loss - adt

    Maha winter session to begin on Dec 19; Opposition to target govt over potential investment loss

    football messi vs mbappe Peter Drury Poetic commentator for Argentina vs France Qatar World Cup 2022 final excites fans snt

    It had to be Peter Drury! Poetic commentator for Argentina vs France World Cup 2022 final excites fans

    football argentina vs france Who is the original 'Pathaan' of football Shah Rukh Khan responds ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022 final snt

    Who is the original 'Pathaan' of football? Shah Rukh Khan responds ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022 final

    Meet Sargam Koushal, the Indian who brought home the Mrs World title after 21 years - adt

    Meet Sargam Koushal, the Indian who brought home the Mrs World title after 21 years

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon