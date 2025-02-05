Cristiano Ronaldo birthday: Mind-blowing CR7 stats that prove his goalscoring greatness; full list here

Cristiano Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, turned 40 today, February 5, marking another milestone in his extraordinary career.

Cristiano Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, turned 40 today, February 5, marking another milestone in his extraordinary career. Spanning over two decades, Ronaldo’s journey in professional football continues to astound, with the Portuguese icon still delivering mesmerizing performances.

Starting his career at Sporting Lisbon, Ronaldo made his first-team debut at 17, showcasing early glimpses of his immense talent. In 2003, he was signed by Manchester United, where he won three Premier League titles and his first Ballon d’Or in 2008. A move to Real Madrid in 2009 saw him elevate his game to unprecedented heights, scoring a record-breaking 450 goals in just 438 appearances.

After nine successful years in Madrid, Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018, where he continued his scoring spree. Following a brief second stint at Manchester United, Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. With his contract set to expire in June, there is growing speculation about an extension as he eyes representing Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ronaldo's career stats are nothing short of legendary: 923 goals, 257 assists in 1,261 matches, and 33 trophies won. With no plans to retire, he could potentially cross the 1,000-goal mark, further solidifying his position as football’s greatest goal scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Record-Breaking Achievements

Overall Records

Top goalscorer of all time: 923 goals

923 goals Most goals after turning 30: 454 goals

454 goals Most headed goals: 151

151 Most matches won by a player: 829

International Records

Top goalscorer in men’s international football: 135 goals

135 goals Most appearances in men’s international football: 217 matches

217 matches First player to score at five World Cups: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 Most hat-tricks for a national team: 10

10 Most national teams scored against: 48

48 Most international goals in a calendar year: 32 (2017)

32 (2017) Portugal’s youngest World Cup goalscorer: 21 years, 132 days

21 years, 132 days Portugal’s oldest World Cup goalscorer: 37 years, 292 days

37 years, 292 days Most recorded assists for Portugal: 36

UEFA Champions League Records

Most appearances: 183

183 Most goals: 140

140 Most goals in a single season: 17 (2013-14)

17 (2013-14) Most goals in knockout rounds: 67

67 Only player to score in 11 consecutive games

First player to score 10+ goals for three different clubs

Only player to score in all six group stage matches in a single season

Most goals from penalty kicks: 19

19 Most goals from free kicks: 12

12 Most UEFA Champions League final wins: 5

European Championship Records

Most appearances: 30

30 Most goals: 14

14 Only player to score in five tournaments: 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020

2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 Most assists: 7

7 Most finals and qualifiers goals combined: 55

55 Most appearances (finals and qualifiers combined): 74

Club-Specific Records

Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer: 450 goals

450 goals Most goals in a single season for Real Madrid: 61 (2014-15)

61 (2014-15) Fastest La Liga player to reach 150, 200, and 300 goals

Most El Clasico goals for Real Madrid: 18

18 Fastest player to score 50 Serie A goals: 61 matches

61 matches Most goals in a Saudi Pro League season: 35

World Cup and Club World Cup

Oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick: 33 years, 130 days

33 years, 130 days Most goals scored in the Club World Cup: 7

From being a prodigy at Sporting Lisbon to becoming a global icon, Cristiano Ronaldo’s career continues to inspire generations. As he celebrates his 40th birthday, the football world pays tribute to a player whose achievements may never be matched.

Here’s to many more records and unforgettable moments from this extraordinary athlete. Happy Birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo!

