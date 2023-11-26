Claudio Echeverri: The 'New Messi' is drawing attention from Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City

Get to know Claudio Echeverri, the 17-year-old Argentine football sensation dubbed the 'New Messi.' With transfer rumors linking him to football giants Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Manchester City.

Spanish outlet Sport has identified the 17-year-old Claudio Echeverri as the 'New Messi,' garnering interest from Madrid, Barcelona, and Manchester City. While all three clubs are closely monitoring his progress, Barcelona is rumored to have an advantage due to Echeverri's dream of following in Messi's footsteps.

Echeverri's Journey So Far:

Born in January 2006 in Resistencia, Argentina, Echeverri began his football journey at local side Deportivo Lujan before catching the eye of River Plate during a trial at the age of 10. By 11, he was already making headlines for his talent, particularly after an impressive showing in a youth tournament in Venice, scoring four goals against Juventus.

Rapid Rise to Prominence:

Echeverri's ascent continued, making his debut for River's reserves at 16 and signing his first professional contract. His international breakthrough came during the Under-17 World Cup in Indonesia, where he emerged as the tournament's top scorer, netting five goals and leading Argentina to the semi-finals.

Style of Play:

An attacking midfielder, Echeverri is often compared to Lionel Messi, showcasing similar traits with his right-footed brilliance, low center of gravity, and dazzling dribbling style. Known as 'El Diablito' at River, he operates as a classic No.10, demonstrating exceptional technical ability, vision, and goal-scoring prowess.

Praise from Experts:

Renowned journalist Juan Carlos Pasman lauds Echeverri as an authentic River Plate academy product, drawing parallels with past legends like Ariel Ortega and Pablo Aimar. Youth scout Luis Pereira emphasizes Echeverri's readiness to play at the highest level and foresees a promising career for the young talent.

Dreams of Barcelona:

Expressing his admiration for Lionel Messi, Echeverri revealed his desire to play for Barcelona, stating, "In addition to River, I would like to play for Barca. I am a big fan of Messi, and I saw him play in Barcelona, so I have had this team inside me since I was very young."

As Echeverri's star continues to rise, football enthusiasts and scouts from top European clubs eagerly await his performances, making him one of the most exciting prospects in the footballing world.

