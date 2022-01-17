  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Christian Eriksen's return to Premier League likely; Brentford among clubs interested

    Brentford are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in bringing Christian Eriksen back to England.

    football Christian Eriksen's return to Premier League likely Brentford among clubs interested
    Author
    Team Newsable
    United Kingdom, First Published Jan 17, 2022, 7:23 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Months after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark in last year's Euros, reports suggest Brentford are in talks to bring the attacking midfielder back to England. The Bees have reportedly enquired about the 29-year-old's plans following his release from Inter Milan last month. Brentford's discussion with the Denmark international revolves around an initial 6-month contract with the option for a further year, ESPN reported quoting sources.

    In December, the Italian medical authority refused to allow Christian Eriksen to play on with a cardiac device implant, leading to a termination of his contract with Inter Milan. The 29-year-old, a free agent now, hit the headlines during the Euros 2020 against Finland in June last year after collapsing on-field during Denmark's opening game. Following the cardiac arrest, the midfielder received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to the hospital. Subsequently, an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) was fitted, which goes against the rules of Serie A. Eriksen, however, believes he still has a lot of football left in him and can perform at the highest level.

    Also read: From Christian Eriksen to Fabrice Muamba: 6 footballers who collapsed on-field

    Brentford is now believed to be holding negotiations with Christian Eriksen, but reports say the discussion is developing. As per reports, several other Premier League clubs in England and other countries are also talking to the Denmark international's representatives about a possible deal. It's a known fact that Thomas Frank shares a strong connection with the midfielder, and Frank Thomas even coached Eriksen while working for Denmark with the Under-17 team. The 29-year-old also shares a solid Danish association with international teammates Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen. 

    Not just Brentford, but Eriksen is open to a return to Tottenham Hotspur as well, where he spent seven years before joining Inter Milan in January 2020, ESPN added quoting sources. Meanwhile, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has also said that the 'door is always open to the Danish after working together in Italy. Reports say Eriksen is currently weighing his options as he trains in southern Switzerland, just over the border from his home in Italy near Milan.

    In an interview with Danish broadcaster DR, Christian Eriksen also revealed that he wants to play at this year's World Cup in Qatar. "My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar. I want to play. That's been my mindset all along. It's a goal, a dream," the midfielder stated.

    Claiming that it's a dream to make a return to football, the Denmark international added, "Physically, I'm back in top shape. I want to prove I've moved on and that I can play on the national team again. It's up to the manager to assess my level, but my heart is not an obstacle."

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2022, 7:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football EPL 2021-22 No Salah no Mane no problem Jurgen Klopp pleased after Liverpool find goals to keep Manchester City in sight

    EPL 2021-22: No Salah, no Mane, no problem! Klopp pleased after Liverpool find goals to keep Man City in sight

    Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG: The biggest learnings from Ashes 2021-22-ayh

    The biggest learnings from Ashes 2021-22

    Novak Djokovic deported: Defending Australian Open champion leaves Melbourne (See Pictures and Video)-ayh

    Novak Djokovic deported: Defending Australian Open champion leaves Melbourne (See Pictures and Video)

    Anushka Sharma pens an emotional note for Virat Kohli says you did good drb

    Anushka Sharma pens an emotional note for Virat Kohli; says ‘you did good’

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Hobart Test: Australia makes it 4-0 against England; netizens go berserk-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test: Australia makes it 4-0 against England; netizens go berserk

    Recent Stories

    TN CM deeply disappointed over exclusion of state's tableau from R-Day parade, seeks PM Modi's intervention-dnm

    TN CM ‘deeply disappointed’ over exclusion of state’s tableau from R-Day parade, seeks PM Modi’s intervention

    hollywood Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn to get engaged on Cornwell amidst a romantic setup? drb

    Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn to get engaged on Cornwell amidst a romantic setup?

    Kolkata Consumer Commission says service charge on restaurant bill totally voluntary-dnm

    Kolkata Consumer Commission says service charge on restaurant bill totally voluntary

    Rasika Duggal birthday special: 5 must-watch projects of the actor on OTT drb

    Rasika Duggal birthday special: 5 must-watch projects of the actor on OTT

    Is this hottie, Salman Khan's new girlfriend? Meet Samantha, young American actress RCB

    Is this hottie, Salman Khan's new girlfriend? Meet Samantha, young American actress

    Recent Videos

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    Video Icon
    Australian Open 2022 Djokovic absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal Medvedev Zverev Tsitsipas and others

    Australian Open 2022: Djokovic's absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal, Medvedev and others

    Video Icon
    World wealthiest men increased fortunes during COVID poverty inequality skyrocketed Report gcw

    World's wealthiest men increased fortunes during COVID; poverty, inequality skyrocketed: Report

    Video Icon
    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    The life and times of Pandit Birju Maharaj: Remembering the Kathak legend & one of India's most-loved artistes

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I am the first one to give them confidence - Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Video Icon