Christian Eriksen's return to Premier League likely; Brentford among clubs interested

Months after Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark in last year's Euros, reports suggest Brentford are in talks to bring the attacking midfielder back to England. The Bees have reportedly enquired about the 29-year-old's plans following his release from Inter Milan last month. Brentford's discussion with the Denmark international revolves around an initial 6-month contract with the option for a further year, ESPN reported quoting sources.

In December, the Italian medical authority refused to allow Christian Eriksen to play on with a cardiac device implant, leading to a termination of his contract with Inter Milan. The 29-year-old, a free agent now, hit the headlines during the Euros 2020 against Finland in June last year after collapsing on-field during Denmark's opening game. Following the cardiac arrest, the midfielder received life-saving treatment on the pitch before being taken to the hospital. Subsequently, an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) was fitted, which goes against the rules of Serie A. Eriksen, however, believes he still has a lot of football left in him and can perform at the highest level.

Brentford is now believed to be holding negotiations with Christian Eriksen, but reports say the discussion is developing. As per reports, several other Premier League clubs in England and other countries are also talking to the Denmark international's representatives about a possible deal. It's a known fact that Thomas Frank shares a strong connection with the midfielder, and Frank Thomas even coached Eriksen while working for Denmark with the Under-17 team. The 29-year-old also shares a solid Danish association with international teammates Christian Norgaard and Mathias Jensen.

Not just Brentford, but Eriksen is open to a return to Tottenham Hotspur as well, where he spent seven years before joining Inter Milan in January 2020, ESPN added quoting sources. Meanwhile, Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has also said that the 'door is always open to the Danish after working together in Italy. Reports say Eriksen is currently weighing his options as he trains in southern Switzerland, just over the border from his home in Italy near Milan.

In an interview with Danish broadcaster DR, Christian Eriksen also revealed that he wants to play at this year's World Cup in Qatar. "My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar. I want to play. That's been my mindset all along. It's a goal, a dream," the midfielder stated.

Claiming that it's a dream to make a return to football, the Denmark international added, "Physically, I'm back in top shape. I want to prove I've moved on and that I can play on the national team again. It's up to the manager to assess my level, but my heart is not an obstacle."