FC Barcelona have extended Lamine Yamal’s contract until 2031, including a Ballon d'Or clause and a 1 billion euros release clause, securing their brightest talent for the future.

FC Barcelona have officially secured the long-term future of their brightest young star, Lamine Yamal, with the 17-year-old prodigy signing a new contract that extends his stay at the club until at least 2031.

The announcement, made by the club on Tuesday, is being hailed as a watershed moment—one that could shape the next decade of football at Camp Nou.

While contract renewals are often taken for granted, this particular extension carries enormous significance. Lamine has already become a pivotal figure in Hansi Flick’s system, emerging as one of Barcelona’s most vital players despite his age.

Ballon d'Or Clause in Contract

According to a report by Mundo Deportivo, the new deal includes a special Ballon d’Or clause, offering Lamine a financial bonus should he win football's most prestigious individual honour.

This clause mirrors a similar one once held by Lionel Messi during his time at the club. In the former Barcelona legend's case, his stay depended on winning the FIFA Best award — but it’s fair to say the veteran shattered numerous records during his time here.

1 Billion-pound Release Clause Remains

Barcelona, in keeping with its current policy, did not disclose the release clause in Lamine's contract in their official statement. However, it is understood that the teenager continues to have a 1 billion-pound release clause, maintaining the club's firm stance on protecting its generational talents from external poaching.

Emotional Touch Behind the Scenes

The report also highlighted a touching personal request from the young star. Lamine reportedly asked the club not to distribute the official renewal photographs, a break from tradition, as his paternal grandmother could not be present. These pictures may be released after his 18th birthday.

After an exceptional 2024/25 campaign that cemented his status as one of the best players in the world, Lamine now enters a well-deserved break.

The teenager is well aware that the coming season will carry even greater expectations—with international duties with Spain also on the horizon.

As Barcelona continue to rebuild for a dominant future, keeping Lamine Yamal in their ranks until 2031 might prove to be the most crucial step in that journey.