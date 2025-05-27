Image Credit : Getty

Lamine Yamal is 17 years old and he is doing wonders at FC Barcelona as now even his teammates look up to him do something special when things get tough. We used to see this with Messi, and Lamine is on the right track to emulate the GOAT's success. At just 15 years and 290 days old, Lamine Yamal made his debut for Barcelona's senior team, becoming the youngest player to do so.

Yamal has broken several records already. He is the youngest player to score in La Liga at just 16 years old. He is also the youngest player to score in Euros and Copa Del Rey. His remarkable ability to score goals has been consistent, with 18 goals and 25 assists in 53 games last season alone.

Also, at 17 years and 10 days old, he became the youngest player to score in El Clásico. His impressive display earned him a reputation as a clutch player.