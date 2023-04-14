Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis to not face any charge from The FA over Andy Robertson elbow incident

Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis drew the flak of many Liverpool fans and pundits over his apparent incident of elbowing Liverpool's Andy Robertson. However, he will not be facing any charge from The FA.

The English football community was abuzz last week after Liverpool's home English Premier League (EPL) meeting with table-topper Arsenal that ended in a goalless draw at Anfield, despite the hosts being comparatively a better side. However, it was during half-time that an incident drew the attention of fans and experts when assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis was probably seen elbowing Liverpool defender Andy Robertson.

Following the incident, Hatzidakis was temporarily suspended, with The FA launching an investigation into the same. However, on Thursday night, it was confirmed that the assistant referee would face no charges. At the same time, it is also reported that he has apologised to Robertson, who also leads the Scottish national side.

ALSO READ: Champions League dream drives Kylian Mbappe to pledge future to PSG; will Lionel Messi follow suit?

The FA's statement read, "We have thoroughly reviewed all of the evidence about the recent incident at Anfield involving the Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson and match official Constantine Hatzidakis. We will be taking no further action. Our comprehensive process involved reviewing detailed statements from Liverpool and PGMOL and multiple video footage angles to the incident and its surrounding circumstances."

Meanwhile, Hatzidakis released his statement via the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) that read, "It was certainly not my intention to make any contact with Andy as I pulled my arm away from him, and for that, I have apologised. I fully assisted The FA with their investigation and discussed the matter directly with Andy Robertson during an open and positive conversation. It was certainly not my intention to make any contact with Andy as I pulled my arm away from him, and for that, I have apologised. I look forward to returning to officiating matches."