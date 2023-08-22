Premier League 2023/24: Odegaard's penalty helps 10-man Arsenal secure win over Crystal Palace

Arsenal triumphed in consecutive matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, securing their wins. The details of a cautious evening played out under the Selhurst Park are examined here. Mikel Arteta's team faced a challenging situation as they were down to 10 players and had to work hard to secure a narrow victory, thanks to Martin Ødegaard's penalty in the second half.

After just two games, Declan Rice's rumoured £105 million transfer to the Emirates Stadium seems like a modest amount following this performance. The English player effectively controlled the midfield battle, contributing significantly to his team's tough victory in the capital.

Outshining Arsenal's eye-catching away jersey is quite an accomplishment, especially when considering the detailed statistics that match up with some of Europe's top players. While it's still early in the season, Rice's commitment to the core of the midfield has quickly become an asset in Arteta's pursuit of a potential title challenge.

The away team owed their success to Gabriel Martinelli's clever play during a free kick, resulting in Ødegaard confidently converting a crucial penalty kick. Martinelli's quick decision caught Crystal Palace off guard, leading to Eddie Nketiah breaking away from their defence and heading toward an approaching Sam Johnstone. There was only one likely outcome when Arsenal's homegrown forward collided with Johnstone's mistimed tackle.