Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona's coach, praises the team's hard-fought victory against Cadiz and showers accolades on the performance of new signings.

Barcelona secured a hard-fought victory against Cadiz in their inaugural home game of the 2023-24 season. Despite the challenging contest, the Blaugrana managed to clinch all three points, with Pedri and Ferran Torres as standout contributors. Xavi praised Ilkay Gundogan for his influential performance, particularly citing his role in creating opportunities and contributing to Pedri's opening goal. He also lauded Frenkie de Jong's versatility in transitioning from centre-back to midfield during the match, acknowledging the Dutchman's importance as a play distributor.

While Xavi Hernandez, suspended for the match, watched from the stands, he later shared insights in a post-match interview. He highlighted the team's missed opportunities and asserted that the scoreline could have been more lopsided in favour of Barcelona. Cadiz's defensive tactics necessitated patience, possession, and precision in breaking through their ranks, according to Xavi.

“Gundo is a cornerstone for the team. He has the Barca DNA. He never loses possession, makes the difference with the ball, and always takes the right decision.” said Xavi

“Gundogan made the difference in the match” he added on the new signing." he added

Gundogan's inclusion was underscored by Xavi, emphasising his impact and adherence to Barcelona's playing style. Xavi celebrated the influx of midfield resources this season, including newcomers such as Gavi, Fermin, and Oriol Romeu.

Lamine Yamal's impressive performance on his official club debut was acknowledged by Xavi, who deemed the 16-year-old's mature display noteworthy. Xavi also provided assurance for Robert Lewandowski, emphasizing the striker's potential to regain his scoring form and urging patience from fans.

Ansu Fati's promising cameo appearance garnered praise from Xavi, while Ferran Torres was commended for his dedication and contributions as a goalscorer. The day held special significance for Spanish football, with the women's National Team clinching the FIFA Women's World Cup. Xavi congratulated the victors and emphasized support for women's soccer. He also expressed appreciation for the enthusiastic crowd in Barcelona's new home stadium, underlining the fans' impact on the match atmosphere.