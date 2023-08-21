Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LaLiga 2023/24: Barcelona boss Xavi applauds Gundogan's show in triumph against Cadiz (Watch)

    Xavi Hernandez, Barcelona's coach, praises the team's hard-fought victory against Cadiz and showers accolades on the performance of new signings.

    Football LaLiga 2023/24: Barcelona boss Xavi applauds Gundogan's show in triumph against Cadiz (Watch) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 21, 2023, 3:37 PM IST

    Barcelona secured a hard-fought victory against Cadiz in their inaugural home game of the 2023-24 season. Despite the challenging contest, the Blaugrana managed to clinch all three points, with Pedri and Ferran Torres as standout contributors. Xavi praised Ilkay Gundogan for his influential performance, particularly citing his role in creating opportunities and contributing to Pedri's opening goal. He also lauded Frenkie de Jong's versatility in transitioning from centre-back to midfield during the match, acknowledging the Dutchman's importance as a play distributor.

    While Xavi Hernandez, suspended for the match, watched from the stands, he later shared insights in a post-match interview. He highlighted the team's missed opportunities and asserted that the scoreline could have been more lopsided in favour of Barcelona. Cadiz's defensive tactics necessitated patience, possession, and precision in breaking through their ranks, according to Xavi.

    “Gundo is a cornerstone for the team. He has the Barca DNA. He never loses possession, makes the difference with the ball, and always takes the right decision.” said Xavi

    “Gundogan made the difference in the match” he added on the new signing." he added

    Gundogan's inclusion was underscored by Xavi, emphasising his impact and adherence to Barcelona's playing style. Xavi celebrated the influx of midfield resources this season, including newcomers such as Gavi, Fermin, and Oriol Romeu.

    Also Read: 'I've quit gambling': Brentford's Ivan Toney opens up on his addiction, 8-month ban from football - WATCH

    Lamine Yamal's impressive performance on his official club debut was acknowledged by Xavi, who deemed the 16-year-old's mature display noteworthy. Xavi also provided assurance for Robert Lewandowski, emphasizing the striker's potential to regain his scoring form and urging patience from fans.

    Ansu Fati's promising cameo appearance garnered praise from Xavi, while Ferran Torres was commended for his dedication and contributions as a goalscorer. The day held special significance for Spanish football, with the women's National Team clinching the FIFA Women's World Cup. Xavi congratulated the victors and emphasized support for women's soccer. He also expressed appreciation for the enthusiastic crowd in Barcelona's new home stadium, underlining the fans' impact on the match atmosphere.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2023, 3:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ive quit gambling Brentford's Ivan Toney opens up on his addiction, 8-month ban from football - WATCH snt

    'I've quit gambling': Brentford's Ivan Toney opens up on his addiction, 8-month ban from football - WATCH

    Cricket Team India squad for Asia Cup 2023 announced; Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul make comeback from injury osf

    Team India squad for Asia Cup 2023 announced; Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul make comeback from injury

    Entertainment Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's joyful lunch date captured in new snapshot from Barbados osf

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's joyful lunch date captured in new snapshot from Barbados

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Deciphering India's potential lineup and solving the No. 4 puzzle osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Deciphering India's potential lineup and solving the No. 4 puzzle

    Cricket India vs Ireland 2023: Rinku Singh, who lived up to fan expectations on debut, reflects on remarkable show osf

    India vs Ireland 2023: Rinku Singh, who lived up to fan expectations on debut, reflects on remarkable show

    Recent Stories

    Telangana Election 2023: BRS anounces first list of candidates, KCR to contest from Kamareddy, Gajwel AJR

    Telangana Election 2023: BRS anounces first list of candidates, KCR to contest from Kamareddy, Gajwel

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani says she beat him, faked pregnancy news and more ADC

    Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani says she beat him, faked pregnancy news and more

    Jalebi to Gulab Jamun-7 Indian sweets YOU can make at home RBA EAI

    Jalebi to Gulab Jamun-7 Indian sweets YOU can make at home

    Barroz Mohanlal's directorial debut breaks boundaries; ready for multilingual release ATG

    Barroz: Mohanlal's directorial debut breaks boundaries; ready for multilingual release

    Welcome buddy Ahead of touchdown, Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram gets special message from... snt

    'Welcome buddy': Ahead of touchdown, Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram gets special message from...

    Recent Videos

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon
    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon