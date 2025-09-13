Arsenal spoiled Ange Postecoglou’s Nottingham Forest debut as Martin Zubimendi scored twice in a 3-0 Emirates win. Gyokeres netted the other as Arsenal went top, while captain Odegaard limped off injured, adding to Arteta’s growing injury list.

Arsenal bounced back in style on Saturday evening, putting three past Nottingham Forest and spoiling Ange Postecoglou’s debut as their new manager. The spotlight, however, belonged to Martin Zubimendi, who scored twice in a commanding 3-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spaniard, a summer signing from Real Sociedad, not only opened his account for the Gunners but also signaled that he could become a midfield mainstay for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Zubimendi’s Statement Performance

For any new arrival, scoring your first goal in front of the Emirates crowd is special. Doing it twice on the same night is unforgettable. Zubimendi’s first strike came in the 32nd minute, a cleanly struck volley from the edge of the box that clipped defender Murillo before flying into the net.

Later in the game, he doubled his tally with a precise header from Leandro Trossard’s cross, sealing Arsenal’s third win in four league matches and sending them to the top of the table—albeit on goal difference ahead of Liverpool.

Gyokeres Keeps the Momentum Going

Arsenal’s second goal arrived just seconds after halftime. Viktor Gyokeres, another summer recruit, showcased his striker’s instincts by calmly finishing Eberechi Eze’s low cross. That strike underlined why Arteta had moved quickly to secure the Swedish forward from Sporting Lisbon.

Gyokeres nearly added another when his thundering shot rattled the post, but by then Arsenal were already in cruise control.

Madueke and Eze Dazzle

While Zubimendi’s brace grabbed the headlines, Noni Madueke’s energy and creativity lit up the night. Time and again, the winger’s pace and trickery pulled apart Forest’s defence. Alongside him, Eze impressed in his first Arsenal start since his move from Crystal Palace, even setting up Gyokeres’ goal with a perfectly timed delivery.

Odegaard’s Injury Adds a Sour Note

The only concern for Arsenal came in the first half when captain Martin Odegaard went down awkwardly and had to be withdrawn with a suspected shoulder injury.

Already missing Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, and William Saliba, Arteta could do without another long-term absentee.

A Tough Return for Postecoglou

For Ange Postecoglou, the night was bittersweet. Only three months ago, he was managing across north London with Tottenham, guiding Spurs to a Europa League triumph but still losing his job.

Forest, who appointed him just this week after parting ways with Nuno Espirito Santo, hoped for a fresh start. But facing Arsenal at the Emirates proved a daunting first assignment. Forest have not beaten Arsenal away since 1989, and despite Chris Wood striking the bar, they rarely looked capable of changing that record.

The Australian coach never won a north London derby with Spurs and continues to wait for that elusive victory at Arsenal’s ground.

Arsenal Back on Track

After a frustrating defeat to Liverpool before the international break, Arsenal needed a performance to steady nerves and reignite belief. This win, complete with goals from their new recruits and a confident team display, was exactly that.

As the season picks up pace, Arteta’s men look determined to prove that their early-season form was no fluke. The challenge, however, will be to maintain this momentum while juggling injuries to key players.