    Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana shines on his Premier League debut with crucial saves leading to a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Wolves, sparking comparisons with past United goalkeeping debuts.

    football Andre Onana's stellar show: Man United goalkeeper does what David de Gea couldn't on Premier League debut snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    Manchester United's goalkeeper Andre Onana made an impressive Premier League debut for the club, showcasing exceptional saves that secured a clean sheet in a close 1-0 victory over Wolves. Although Onana is celebrated for his technical prowess, promising to reshape United's playing style under Erik ten Hag, he faced criticism during pre-season for failing to maintain a clean sheet. The Cameroonian goalkeeper was also subjected to mockery by rival fans on social media after being lobbed from the halfway line during his Old Trafford debut against Lens in August.

    However, Onana's performance against Wolves on Monday night was exactly the boost he needed. The visitors provided sufficient challenges to keep United's new number one (wearing 24) busy without posing extreme difficulties. While there were multiple saves to be made – including Pedro Neto's direct shot and Fabio Silva's two low attempts blocked by feet – they were relatively routine saves.

    These saves were within the scope of Onana's expectations, contributing significantly to the win and bolstering his confidence following a mixed pre-season.

    Notably, Onana also experienced a stroke of luck. In stoppage time, an awkward aerial collision with Wolves substitute Sasa Kalajdzic could have warranted a penalty kick. However, the officiating team dismissed the appeals even after an extensive VAR review.

    This fortunate outcome arguably aligned with the performance Onana displayed during the preceding 94 minutes.

    Drawing a parallel to history, David de Gea marked his Premier League debut with a win against west midlands rivals when United faced West Brom in 2011. However, De Gea didn't preserve a clean sheet, as Shane Long scored for West Brom near the end of the first half.

    Contrastingly, Edwin van der Sar achieved a clean sheet on his Premier League debut for United in 2005, during a 2-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park. Yet, his very first Premier League match while playing for Fulham at Old Trafford in 2001 resulted in conceding three goals in a thrilling five-goal encounter.

    Additionally, Peter Schmeichel maintained a clean sheet on his league debut for United during a 2-0 win over Notts County at the commencement of the 1991/92 season. However, Brian Deane from Sheffield United notably scored the first goal of the newly established Premier League era against the legendary Danish goalkeeper the following year.

    Onana and United's next challenge awaits with a Saturday trip to face Tottenham Hotspur.

    Last Updated Aug 15, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
