Brazilian legend Pele provides key health update; thanks Qatar for tribute and well-wishers for 'good vibes'

Brazilian football legend Pele was on Wednesday hospitalised amid a battle against cancer during the Qatar World Cup 2022, sparking massive concern among fans.

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele, who is battling cancer, was admitted to the hospital in Sao Paulo on Wednesday, sparking massive concern among fans of the three-time World Cup winner. Despite his daughter's assurance that there was 'no surprise or emergency' surrounding the admission, well-wishers continued to pour messages for the iconic player's speedy recovery.

However, on Friday, Pele took to Instagram to assure people that his visit to the hospital was only routine and thanked Qatar for a tribute amidst the World Cup 2022.

Also read: 'Get well soon, legend': Fans pray for Pele after Brazilian hospitalised amid cancer battle during World Cup

"Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit. It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes," the 82-year-old Brazilian wrote on his Instagram account.

Pele referred to the good wishes that surfaced in Qatar, the World Cup host nation. The words "Get well soon" were projected onto some of the towers of the magnificent metropolis beneath his image.

Meanwhile, Brazil's coach Tite stated that Brazil's World Cup 2022 clash against Cameroon would be dedicated to Pele. "All of us want to wish good health to Pele, our greatest representative, the extraterrestrial who is terrestrial. Good health, our solidarity to everyone," Tite said at the last conference before the match.

Also read: Meme fest explodes after Germany knocked out of World Cup 2022; Japan's heroics applauded

A medical report had earlier confirmed that Pele was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital with a stable clinical condition.

"Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted yesterday (November 29) at the Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital for a re-evaluation of the chemotherapy treatment of the colon tumor identified in September 2021. After the medical evaluation, the patient was transferred to the common ward, without the need for admission to the semi-intensive care unit or ICU. The former player is in full control of his vital functions and is in stable clinical condition," the statement read.