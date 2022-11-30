'Get well soon, legend': Fans pray for Pele after Brazilian hospitalised amid cancer battle during World Cup

Brazilian football legend Pele was on Wednesday hospitalised amid battle against cancer during the Qatar World Cup 2022. However, his daughter confirmed there was 'no surprise or emergency' involved.

Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele, who is currently battling cancer, was on Wednesday admitted to the hospital in Sao Paulo. According to the icon's daughter, there was 'no surprise or emergency' surrounding the admission.

Kely Nascimento posted a message on Instagram after ESPN Brasil reported that Pele had been brought to Albert Einstein Hospital with "general swelling" and was undergoing multiple tests for a more thorough evaluation of his health difficulties.

"Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication," Nascimento wrote. "There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures."

The 82-year-old had a colon tumour removed in September 2021, and since then, he has frequently been in and out of the hospital for medical care.

Pele was reportedly experiencing cardiac problems, and his medical team expressed concern that his chemotherapy treatment was not producing the desired effects, according to an ESPN Brasil article.

Pele is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games, and the former striker is one of only four players to have scored in four World Cup tournaments.

Following this news, several fans of Pele took to social media to wish the legendary footballer a speedy recovery. Some users on Twitter also believed that Brazil would give its best to clinch the Qatar World Cup 2022 as a dedication to the ailing legend.

"Brazil bout to win it all," noted one fan, while another added, "Legend of the soccer get well soon."

A third fan remarked, "Brazil going win the World Cup for the goat."

