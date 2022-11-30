Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Get well soon, legend': Fans pray for Pele after Brazilian hospitalised amid cancer battle during World Cup

    Brazilian football legend Pele was on Wednesday hospitalised amid battle against cancer during the Qatar World Cup 2022. However, his daughter confirmed there was 'no surprise or emergency' involved.

    football 'Get well soon, legend': Fans pray for Pele after Brazilian hospitalised amid cancer battle during Qatar World Cup 2022 snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 30, 2022, 11:56 PM IST

    Legendary Brazilian footballer Pele, who is currently battling cancer, was on Wednesday admitted to the hospital in Sao Paulo. According to the icon's daughter, there was 'no surprise or emergency' surrounding the admission.

    Also read: Tunisian fans ecstatic after late VAR drama secures bittersweet World Cup 2022 win over France

    Kely Nascimento posted a message on Instagram after ESPN Brasil reported that Pele had been brought to Albert Einstein Hospital with "general swelling" and was undergoing multiple tests for a more thorough evaluation of his health difficulties.

    "Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my dad's health. He is in the hospital regulating medication," Nascimento wrote. "There is no emergency or new dire prediction. I will be there for New Years and promise to post some pictures."

    The 82-year-old had a colon tumour removed in September 2021, and since then, he has frequently been in and out of the hospital for medical care.

    Pele was reportedly experiencing cardiac problems, and his medical team expressed concern that his chemotherapy treatment was not producing the desired effects, according to an ESPN Brasil article.

    Pele is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 games, and the former striker is one of only four players to have scored in four World Cup tournaments.

    Also read: Can Spain win Qatar World Cup 2022? Defensive midfielder Rodri gives ultimate response

    Following this news, several fans of Pele took to social media to wish the legendary footballer a speedy recovery. Some users on Twitter also believed that Brazil would give its best to clinch the Qatar World Cup 2022 as a dedication to the ailing legend.

    "Brazil bout to win it all," noted one fan, while another added, "Legend of the soccer get well soon."

    A third fan remarked, "Brazil going win the World Cup for the goat."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions by fan on the micro-blogging site:

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2022, 11:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Tunisian fans ecstatic after later VAR drama secures bittersweet Qatar World Cup 2022 win over France snt

    Tunisian fans ecstatic after late VAR drama secures bittersweet World Cup 2022 win over France

    Qatar World Cup 2022, AUS vs DEN, Australia vs Denmark: Netizens overjoyed as Socceroos seal pre-quarters place against Danish Dynamites-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, AUS vs DEN: Netizens overjoyed as Socceroos seal pre-quarters place

    football Can Spain win Qatar World Cup 2022 Defensive midfielder Rodri gives ultimate response snt

    Can Spain win Qatar World Cup 2022? Defensive midfielder Rodri gives ultimate response

    football qatar world cup 2022 argentina vs mexico canelo alvarez threat to messi aguero reveals whatsapp exchange with boxer snt

    Canelo Alvarez's threat to Messi: Argentinian icon Aguero reveals WhatsApp exchange with Mexican boxer

    football qatar world cup 2022 england vs wales Revealed: What led to Marcus Rashford's improvement since Euro 2020 snt

    Revealed: What led to England star Marcus Rashford's improvement since Euro 2020

    Recent Stories

    football Tunisian fans ecstatic after later VAR drama secures bittersweet Qatar World Cup 2022 win over France snt

    Tunisian fans ecstatic after late VAR drama secures bittersweet World Cup 2022 win over France

    Qatar World Cup 2022, AUS vs DEN, Australia vs Denmark: Netizens overjoyed as Socceroos seal pre-quarters place against Danish Dynamites-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, AUS vs DEN: Netizens overjoyed as Socceroos seal pre-quarters place

    football Can Spain win Qatar World Cup 2022 Defensive midfielder Rodri gives ultimate response snt

    Can Spain win Qatar World Cup 2022? Defensive midfielder Rodri gives ultimate response

    Google Pixel 7a renders leaked Here s what we know about Google s upcoming smartphone gcw

    Google Pixel 7a renders leaked! Here's what we know about Google's upcoming smartphone

    football qatar world cup 2022 argentina vs mexico canelo alvarez threat to messi aguero reveals whatsapp exchange with boxer snt

    Canelo Alvarez's threat to Messi: Argentinian icon Aguero reveals WhatsApp exchange with Mexican boxer

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower Indian and American troops are using

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: Check out the firepower being used

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhyas Experience: High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away

    'Yudh Abhyas' Experience: 'High-altitude, quite literally, takes your breath away'

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: It is always good to bowl alongside Umran Malik - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'It is always good to bowl alongside Umran' - Arshdeep

    Video Icon
    football FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar snt

    FIFA World Cup 2022: From Messi to Ronaldo - stats of 12 magicians in Qatar

    Video Icon