Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifiers success, Ronaldo geared up for Al-Nassr's next challenge

    After a successful Euro 2024 qualifiers break with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training with his Al-Nassr teammates in Riyadh on Sunday.

    football After Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifiers success Cristiano Ronaldo geared up for Al-Nassr's next challenge snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 3:07 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently broke the record for the most international appearances during Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifiers campaign, the 38-year-old icon is back in Saudi Arabia and trained alongside his Al-Nassr teammates on Sunday. The Portuguese talisman surpassed Bader Al-Mutawa's record of 196 international appearances during his country's opening match against Liechtenstein.

    With 10 goals scored over two games against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg, Portugal had a solid start to their qualifying campaign. Ronaldo scored twice in each encounter for Portugal. 

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James immortalised in Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior's gym

    In 198 appearances, the star forward has scored 122 goals on the world stage. Ronaldo has tallied nine goals in ten games since joining Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

    Ahead of Al-Nassr's next game against Al-Adalah in the Saudi Pro League on April 5 (12:30 AM IST), Ronaldo took to Instagram to send a message for the remainder of the season. "Great team spirit," wrote the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and photographs of his training session over the weekend.

    Last week, Al-Nassr presented the Portuguese superstar with a cake to celebrate his recent international feat. "Thank you to @alnassr and my teammates for celebrating with me this achievement of becoming the most capped men's international player," Ronaldo wrote in a post published on Friday.

    The 38-year-old is regarded as one of the game's best competitors. Even though many people think Lionel Messi now holds that throne thanks to Argentina's victory at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo's faith still seems unwavering.

    Speakin to GOAL Arab recently, the former Manchester United star said, "I am the best player in the history of football."

    Also read: WATCH: Ronaldo goes vroom in his £8.8 million Bugatti Centodieci; fans in Madrid go berserk

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2023, 3:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Ramadan Karim Real Madrid stars applaud Benzema 7 minute hat-trick during win over Real Valladolid snt

    'Ramadan Karim': Real Madrid stars laud Benzema's 7 minute hat-trick during win over Real Valladolid

    IPL 2023: RR's Samson lauds Buttler's influence on youngsters; SRH coach Lara backs 'bowl-first' decision snt

    IPL 2023: RR's Samson lauds Buttler's influence on youngsters; SRH coach Lara backs 'bowl-first' decision

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Shane Bone frustrated at team's inability to win opening game snt

    IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Shane Bone frustrated at team's inability to win opening game

    football Graham Potter sacked: From Nagelsmann to Mourinho - latest odds on who will be Chelsea's next manager snt

    Potter sacked: From Nagelsmann to Mourinho - latest odds on who will be Chelsea's next manager

    IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG preview: Back in its den, Chennai Super Kings eyes maiden win versus Lucknow Super Giants-ayh

    IPL 2023, CSK vs LSG: Back in its den, Chennai eyes maiden win versus Lucknow

    Recent Stories

    Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee being harassed by film production company? Know more AHA

    Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee being harassed by film production company? Know more

    7 food items you need to replace in your kitchen to be healthy - gps

    7 food items you need to replace in your kitchen to be healthy

    Kacha Badam singer Bhuban Badyakar to debut on big screen soon; read details AHA

    'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban Badyakar to debut on big screen soon; read details

    Beauty tips: Bell Pepper to Tomato-best foods to get healthy and glowing skin RBA

    Beauty tips: Bell Pepper to Tomato-best foods to get healthy and glowing skin

    NASA to name 4 Artemis II Moon astronauts When and where to watch live gcw

    NASA to name 4 Artemis II Moon astronauts; When and where to watch live

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon