After Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifiers success, Ronaldo geared up for Al-Nassr's next challenge

After a successful Euro 2024 qualifiers break with Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to training with his Al-Nassr teammates in Riyadh on Sunday.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently broke the record for the most international appearances during Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifiers campaign, the 38-year-old icon is back in Saudi Arabia and trained alongside his Al-Nassr teammates on Sunday. The Portuguese talisman surpassed Bader Al-Mutawa's record of 196 international appearances during his country's opening match against Liechtenstein.

With 10 goals scored over two games against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg, Portugal had a solid start to their qualifying campaign. Ronaldo scored twice in each encounter for Portugal.

In 198 appearances, the star forward has scored 122 goals on the world stage. Ronaldo has tallied nine goals in ten games since joining Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Ahead of Al-Nassr's next game against Al-Adalah in the Saudi Pro League on April 5 (12:30 AM IST), Ronaldo took to Instagram to send a message for the remainder of the season. "Great team spirit," wrote the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and photographs of his training session over the weekend.

Last week, Al-Nassr presented the Portuguese superstar with a cake to celebrate his recent international feat. "Thank you to @alnassr and my teammates for celebrating with me this achievement of becoming the most capped men's international player," Ronaldo wrote in a post published on Friday.

The 38-year-old is regarded as one of the game's best competitors. Even though many people think Lionel Messi now holds that throne thanks to Argentina's victory at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo's faith still seems unwavering.

Speakin to GOAL Arab recently, the former Manchester United star said, "I am the best player in the history of football."

