AFC Asian Cup: Dates, timings, venue, where to watch and more

As the AFC Asian Cup approaches, Indian football fans are gearing up to witness the Blue Tigers in action on the grand stage in Qatar. From dates and timings to the venue, tickets, and where to catch the live action, here's everything you need to know.

Where to watch:

The excitement peaks as the Indian football team's matches at the AFC Asian Cup will be available for live streaming on JioCinema and broadcasted on Sports18, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the intense battles on the field.

This marks the fifth appearance of the Blue Tigers in the prestigious tournament, with prior participations in 1964, 1984, 2011, and 2019. Their standout performance came in the 1964 edition when they clinched the runners-up position, leaving an indelible mark in Asian football history.

Dates and Venues:

In Group B, India is set to commence its Asian Cup journey on January 13, 2024, facing off against Australia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. The team will then lock horns with Uzbekistan on January 18, at the same venue, followed by a clash with Syria on January 23 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor to conclude the group stage.

Indian challenge:

Being the lowest-ranked team in the group, India faces a formidable challenge to secure a spot in the Round of 16, where only the top two teams from each group and the best four third-placed teams will advance. Building on the momentum from a remarkable 2023, where the Sunil Chhetri-led side clinched three trophies and displayed significant improvement, India enters the AFC Asian Cup with high hopes of making history in Qatar.

Coach Stimac has finalised a formidable 26-member squad for the tournament, featuring seasoned players like Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Both players, making their third appearance at the continental event, were part of the Indian squad during the 2011 AFC Asian Cup, also hosted in Qatar.

