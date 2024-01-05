Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AFC Asian Cup: Dates, timings, venue, where to watch and more

    As the AFC Asian Cup kicks off, Indian football enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the live action of the Blue Tigers.

    Football AFC Asian Cup 2024: Dates, timings, venue, where to watch and more osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

    As the AFC Asian Cup approaches, Indian football fans are gearing up to witness the Blue Tigers in action on the grand stage in Qatar. From dates and timings to the venue, tickets, and where to catch the live action, here's everything you need to know.

    Where to watch: 

    The excitement peaks as the Indian football team's matches at the AFC Asian Cup will be available for live streaming on JioCinema and broadcasted on Sports18, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the intense battles on the field.

    This marks the fifth appearance of the Blue Tigers in the prestigious tournament, with prior participations in 1964, 1984, 2011, and 2019. Their standout performance came in the 1964 edition when they clinched the runners-up position, leaving an indelible mark in Asian football history.

    Dates and Venues: 

    In Group B, India is set to commence its Asian Cup journey on January 13, 2024, facing off against Australia at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. The team will then lock horns with Uzbekistan on January 18, at the same venue, followed by a clash with Syria on January 23 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor to conclude the group stage.

    Indian challenge: 

    Being the lowest-ranked team in the group, India faces a formidable challenge to secure a spot in the Round of 16, where only the top two teams from each group and the best four third-placed teams will advance. Building on the momentum from a remarkable 2023, where the Sunil Chhetri-led side clinched three trophies and displayed significant improvement, India enters the AFC Asian Cup with high hopes of making history in Qatar.

    Coach Stimac has finalised a formidable 26-member squad for the tournament, featuring seasoned players like Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Both players, making their third appearance at the continental event, were part of the Indian squad during the 2011 AFC Asian Cup, also hosted in Qatar.

    As the countdown begins, Indian football enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the Blue Tigers' journey in the AFC Asian Cup 2024, hoping for thrilling performances and perhaps a historic triumph on the horizon. Stay tuned for an exciting football spectacle

    Also Read: FA Cup 2024: Arsenal to wear white at home for the first time following the no more red anti-violence campaign

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: David Warner expresses relief after recovering his 'baggy green cap' osf

    AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: David Warner expresses relief after recovering his 'baggy green cap'

    cricket IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma takes aim at ICC match referees over alleged bias in pitch ratings osf

    IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma takes aim at ICC match referees over alleged bias in pitch ratings

    Football FA Cup: Arsenal to wear white at home for the first time following the no more red anti-violence campaign osf

    FA Cup 2024: Arsenal to wear white at home for the first time following the no more red anti-violence campaign

    cricket Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill nominated for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of Year award osf

    Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill nominated for the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of Year award

    India win shortest-Test ever against SA: A look at 25 historic Test matches that ended in two days snt

    India win shortest Test ever against SA: A look at 25 historic Test matches that ended in two days

    Recent Stories

    West Bengal: ED team attacked during ration scam raids in Sandeshkhali; check details AJR

    West Bengal: ED team attacked during ration scam raids in Sandeshkhali; check details

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding reception: Aamir Khan's friends Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to attend RBA

    Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding reception: Aamir Khan's friends Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to attend

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-362 January 05 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-362 January 05 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Who was Glynis Johns? 'Mary Poppins' actor dies at 100 RBA

    Who was Glynis Johns? 'Mary Poppins' actor dies at 100

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Electric cars to ferry VVIP guests

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Electric cars to ferry VVIP guests

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon