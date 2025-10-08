As club football pauses for the international break, the focus shifts to high-stakes national team action. Key World Cup qualifiers include Scotland vs. Greece and Spain vs. Georgia.

With club football taking a back seat for the second international break of the 2025/26 season, the focus now shifts to national team action across the globe. While fans won’t see Premier League or La Liga matches this weekend, the international stage promises plenty of drama and high-stakes battles. Here are five standout fixtures to look forward to over the next few days.

Scotland vs Greece (Thursday, October 9)

Scotland will aim to continue their impressive World Cup qualifying form when they face Greece, but the challenge will be anything but easy. Ivan Jovanovic’s men have been in fine touch, winning four of their last five outings. The two sides last met in the Nations League play-offs in March, where Greece triumphed 3-0 at Hampden Park. However, Steve Clarke’s side have reason for optimism, having beaten Greece 1-0 in Athens during the earlier fixture.

Spain vs Georgia (Saturday, October 11)

Spain haven’t slowed down since their European Championship triumph over England last year. La Roja have looked unstoppable, brushing aside Bulgaria and Turkey in September with a combined scoreline of 9-0 across both away fixtures. Despite a string of injuries - including absences for Lamine Yamal and Rodri - Luis de la Fuente’s side remain heavy favourites. Still, Group E’s second-placed Georgia, who have taken three points from two matches, will sense an opportunity to cause an upset.

Latvia vs England (Tuesday, October 14)

England’s international break starts with a friendly against Wales, but manager Thomas Tuchel’s primary focus will be their trip to face Latvia in World Cup qualifying. A win would secure England’s place at the 2026 World Cup. The Three Lions currently lead Group K with 15 points, well ahead of Albania (8 points) and Serbia (7 points). Tuchel’s side need only two more victories to confirm their qualification - although if Serbia slip up in their next two matches, just one win against Latvia could be enough.

Portugal vs Hungary (Tuesday, October 14)

Portugal find themselves on the brink of World Cup qualification. Wins over the Republic of Ireland and Hungary this month, coupled with Armenia dropping points elsewhere, would be enough to book their ticket. Hungary, meanwhile, are eager to settle the score after their narrow 3-2 loss to Portugal in September. A late equaliser from Barnabas Varga had given them hope, only for Joao Cancelo to snatch victory for Roberto Martinez’s men with a stunning goal in the dying minutes.

Japan vs Brazil (Tuesday, October 14)

In one of the most eye-catching friendlies of the break, Japan will host Brazil at Tokyo’s Ajinomoto Stadium. Despite already qualifying for the World Cup, Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil have looked unconvincing in recent months - recording six losses and four draws in 18 qualifiers. The Selecão will be without goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who suffered an injury during Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Galatasaray, while Neymar continues his recovery from a thigh issue. On the bright side, Vinicius Junior returns to the lineup after serving a suspension during the previous international window.

From Europe to Asia, this international break offers plenty of intrigue, redemption arcs, and qualification tension - proving once again that even without club football, the global game never truly rests.