The 57th Fit India Sundays on Cycle will be held on Jan 18, with Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cycling in Rajkot. Another major event in Hyderabad will see Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Pullela Gopichand and others participate.

The Fit India Movement, under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, will organise the 57th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle across multiple cities on January 18. Leading from the front will be Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, who will take part in the cycling initiative at Gondal near Rajkot on Sunday morning. His participation reflects the sustained emphasis the government has placed on integrating physical activity into daily life and on inspiring citizens across age groups to prioritise fitness, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Star-Studded Events in Hyderabad and Delhi

Another major highlight of the 57th edition will be the Hyderabad chapter, organised at the iconic Gachibowli Stadium by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in collaboration with the Government of Telangana. Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy will join the event, lending further impetus to the nationwide initiative.

Among the distinguished guests and participants in Hyderabad will be Shiva Sena Reddy, Chairman, Sports Authority of Telangana; Pullela Gopichand, Chief National Coach and former All England Champion; and Deepthi Jeevanji, Arjuna Awardee and Paris 2024 Paralympic bronze medallist, along with Fit India Champions, Ambassadors and elite athletes. Their participation is expected to motivate citizens, especially the youth, to embrace fitness and sports as a way of life.

In New Delhi, the 57th edition will be organised at Vasant Kunj (Opposite DAV Public School, Pocket B1) from 7:30 AM onwards, with participation from athletes including Rashmika Sahgal, Indian shooter and gold medallist at the Asian Championships and ISSF Junior World Cup, and Vishal Joon, Indian footballer and goalkeeper for Mumbai City FC.

Hyderabad Event Details

The Hyderabad edition is expected to witness enthusiastic participation from citizens, youth, athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The event will feature a 6-kilometre mass cycling rally, beginning and ending at Gachibowli Stadium, along with yoga sessions, warm-up drills and community engagement activities, embodying the Fit India message of "Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz."

Hyderabad's hosting of this edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle also underscores the city's growing stature as a hub for sports, wellness and active lifestyles, with Gachibowli emerging as a key centre for both elite training and community-based sporting initiatives.

About the 'Sundays on Cycle' Initiative

The Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative, launched in December 2024, has steadily grown into a nationwide, community-driven programme that promotes cycling as a sustainable, inclusive and accessible form of physical activity. Conducted simultaneously across multiple locations nationwide, the initiative brings together ministers, sportspersons, and citizens on a common platform to foster a culture of fitness and environmental consciousness.

The Broader Fit India Movement

Envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Fit India Movement continues to evolve as a 'Jan Andolan' that encourages every citizen to make fitness an integral part of daily life. FIT India Movement was launched on 29th August, 2019, by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a view to making fitness an integral part of our daily lives. The mission of the movement is to promote behavioural change and encourage a more physically active lifestyle. (ANI)