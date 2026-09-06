The 89th Fit India Sundays on Cycle was held in Surat with the theme "Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat." Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi led the Nasha Mukt Pledge, promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

The 89th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was organised in Surat on Sunday with the theme "Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat", bringing together athletes, fitness enthusiasts, students, youth and citizens to promote a healthy, active, and substance-free lifestyle.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, along with the participants, took the Nasha Mukt Pledge, reaffirming their collective commitment to building a healthier, safer and drug-free India, according to a press release from PIB.

The pledge strengthened the Prime Minister’s message of collective resolve under the Nasha Mukti Sankalp Abhiyan, inspiring citizens, particularly the youth, to stay away from substance abuse and contribute to the vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat.

The 89th Sundays on Cycle in Surat commenced early in the morning at the Sardar Patel Statue, Mangadh Chowk, with participants engaging in fitness activities, yoga, Zumba, and various challenges before embarking on a cycling ride towards the Sarthana Zoo.

Minister's Address on Health and Cycling

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fit India' movement has led to the nationwide 'Sundays on Cycling' campaign. A healthy population is essential for a developed nation, and cycling contributes to a healthier society," he said.

"It offers key benefits: it is an effective form of exercise, it supports the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' campaign, it helps address pollution, and it reduces fuel consumption, thereby conserving the environment,” he said.

"Cycling should not be limited to Sundays; people should incorporate it into their daily routines, especially when travelling to nearby workplaces. This will further strengthen the vision of a 'Fit India," he added.

Nationwide Participation and Star Athletes

The 89th edition was held across the country, with more than 5 million young people participating at over 25,000 locations, promoting the message of drug-free youth for a developed India.

Several distinguished athletes joined the 6 km ride to create awareness on the importance of a Nasha Mukt Sankalp Abhiyan. Among them were Padma Shri awardee and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna & Arjuna Awardee Achanta Sharath Kamal, Arjuna Awardee and former World No. 1 wrestler Sarita Mor, Arjuna Awardee and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Harmeet Desai, U-23 World Championships silver and gold medallist Shivani Pawar, and Commonwealth Championship and World Cadet Championship gold medallist Rahul Mann.

The event also witnessed the participation of fitness personalities and influencers, including Vispy Kharadi, Rakesh Saini, Urvi Parwani, Pankaj Pasi and Bhishma Madani, among others.

Celebrations in New Delhi

Meanwhile, in the national capital, New Delhi, the 89th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle was celebrated at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium with a special Teachers’ Day theme, honouring the invaluable contribution of teachers and coaches in shaping the lives and careers of young people.

Around a thousand students, youth and fitness enthusiasts participated in the 89th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle. The programme was graced by Monica Bhola (Fit India Champion); Monika Sharma (Yoga Instructor & Fit India Ambassador); and Hav. Sanjay Singh (International Athletics Coach).

Organisers and Collaborators

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). Over 6000 NAMO Fit India clubs also organise the cycling initiative nationwide every week. (ANI)