The 66th Fit India Sundays on Cycle, a "Guardians of Nature" edition, saw 500+ cyclists including Forest Guards ride at India Gate. It marked World Forest & Water Day, featured competitive races, and felicitated officials and noted athletes.

A sea of Forest Guards decked in their attire, sitting atop their cycles and traversing through the India Gate, remained the highlight of the Sunday morning at the 66th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle.

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The flag off for the event at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium turned into a proud occasion for one and all as the army band played the tunes of patriotism, and conch shells were blown. Organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, the latest edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle blended purpose with participation, bringing together citizens, athletes, forest officials and fitness enthusiasts in a unique tribute to nature and healthy living. More than 500 cyclists rode together in a special "Guardians of Nature" edition, commemorating World Forest Day and World Water Day, as well as cheering the fact that India is set to be the host of the Commonwealth Games 2030.

A Morning of Fitness and Competition

The early morning air buzzed with energy as participants across all age groups gathered before sunrise, taking part in high-energy Zumba sessions, yoga routines and rope skipping activities before the cycling races began. The 1st Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) Fit India Cyclothon was held where everyone present took part and winners were chosen.

Honouring the Guardians and Supporters

Among the prominent dignitaries honoured was Dr P Viswakannan, whose role as Chief Conservator of Forest underscores the vital link between environmental conservation and sustainable lifestyles--central to this edition's "Guardians of Nature" theme.

Representing major public sector partners, Bibhuti Pradhan of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Nishant Kumar of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were felicitated, acknowledging the significant role of corporate and institutional backing in scaling the movement nationwide.

From the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB), key officials, including Sabeena Chowdhary, Lalit Kumar Watts and Sandeep Sarkaria, were recognised for their continued efforts in promoting sports and fitness through structured initiatives and partnerships. Their felicitation reflected the collaborative ecosystem driving Fit India Sundays on Cycle, where government bodies, public sector organisations and sports institutions come together to transform a weekly cycling activity into a nationwide movement for health, fitness and environmental awareness.

Felicitation of Athletes and Environmental Stewards

A key highlight of the morning was also the felicitation of forest guards and notable former athletes, recognising their contributions both to sport and environmental stewardship. Among those honoured were Arjuna Awardee shooter Shilpi Bisht, international basketball player Mohit Bhandari, international hockey player Kushmeet Singh, carrom player Rashmi Kumari, and MTB freestyle cyclist and Fit India Ambassador Rahul Pradhan. Their presence added inspiration to the gathering, reinforcing the message that fitness and responsibility towards nature go hand in hand.

Competitive Race Results

The competitive segment early morning saw spirited participation across categories, with riders pushing themselves across the 5 km route. In the results, SK Prajapati of IOCL clinched top honours in the below 45 years men's category, while Kushmeet Singh, also representing IOCL, emerged the winner in the above 45 years category. Among women, Preeti Mane of BPCL won the below 45 years race, and Ranjana Anand of IOCL topped the above 45 years category, underlining the strong participation from across sectors.

Community Ride and Festive Atmosphere

Following the competitive races, the larger community cycling ride was flagged off, turning the venue into a moving wave of cyclists riding for a cause. Parallel activity zones continued to engage participants with yoga, music, recreational games and interactive spaces, creating a festival-like atmosphere that extended beyond cycling.

A Growing Nationwide Movement

The edition also marked another step forward in the rapid growth of the Sundays on Cycle movement, which has evolved into a nationwide people's campaign promoting fitness as a daily habit while encouraging environmentally sustainable practices. By integrating themes like carbon reduction and conservation, the initiative continues to expand its impact beyond health into broader societal consciousness.

Launched in December 2024 under the guidance of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Fit India Sundays on Cycle continues to grow as a powerful symbol of community-driven wellness. With lakhs of citizens participating across thousands of locations every week, the initiative reinforces the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi--to make fitness a way of life while addressing critical challenges such as obesity and pollution. (ANI)