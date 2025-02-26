Yuzvendra Chahal talks about Dhanashree Verma's diamond demands after fight

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma has been making headlines for their separation. Now their old videos and interviews are trending on internet now. Let's see how Chahal and Dhanashree were before divorce. 

Published: Feb 26, 2025, 2:49 PM IST

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma has been on headlines for a few months now. Their divorce rumors started when they unfollowed eachother and deleted their wedding pictures from their social media. The rumors were not denied or accpeted by both the parties until they got officially divorced recently at the family court, Bandra, Mumbai. 

After their divorce, an old video resurfaced the internet where Yuzvendra Chahal made a hilarious revelation about his wife Dhanashree. This video is from an episode of the popular dance reality show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11," where Dhanashree was a contestant and Chahal made a surprise appearance to show his support for her. During a fun segment, Dhanashree held a placard that has 'diamonds' written on it. 

Yuzvendra Chahal talks about Dhanashree Verma:

Cricketer had to give a few hints without revealing the word to make her guess the word. Chahal gave a hint, "The thing that you demand every time." Dhanashree was shocked and immediately asked, "What?". Later Chahal explained, "Whenever we fight, you always demand something." Dhanashree was confused and puzzled, guessed, "Say sorry?" but she couldn't get the answer right. 

When she saw "Diamond" written on the placard, she looked shocked and questioned Chahal about when she had ever demanded one. Chahal later clarified that Dhanashree never actually demanded diamonds leaving the fans surprised. 

Despite the playful comments of Chahal, fans started calling dhanashree 'gold digger' and she had to get trolled over the separation rumors. Chahal and Dhanashree got married in 2020 and got divorced in 2025.

