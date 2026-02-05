Hockey India announced a 24-member squad led by Harmanpreet Singh for the Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26. India will play against Argentina and Belgium from Feb 10-15, 2026. The team includes a mix of experience and youth.

Hockey India on Saturday announced a 24-member Indian Men's Hockey Team for the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 for the Rourkela leg of the tournament, scheduled to take place from February 10-15, 2026, at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Rourkela leg will feature hosts India, alongside international heavyweights Argentina and Belgium, promising high-intensity encounters against some of the world's top hockey nations, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Squad Composition: A Blend of Youth and Experience

The Indian squad features a strong blend of experienced players and young talent across all departments as the team looks to make a strong start to its Pro League campaign on home soil. The goalkeeping duties will be handled by Suraj Karkera and Pawan, while the defensive unit includes Amit Rohidas, Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, and Nilam Sanjeep Xess, providing solidity and leadership at the back.

Also, the defenders' list includes Amandeep Lakra, comes into the squad on the back of an impressive outing in the recently concluded Men's Hero Hockey India League 2025-26, where he was adjudged the Hero Player of the Tournament, underlining his growing influence at the senior level.

The midfield will be anchored by Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, and Rosan Kujur, offering a blend of experience, control, and creativity.

Among the notable inclusions is 21-year-old Rosan Kujur from Odisha, who has earned his maiden call-up to the senior national squad. Kujur was a member of the Indian Junior Team that secured the Bronze medal at the FIH Junior World Cup 2025 in Chennai. He also enjoyed a breakthrough domestic season, playing a key role for Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, who went on to lift the Hero Hockey India League 2025-26 title. Manmeet Singh of Punjab has also been added to the squad following a string of impressive performances. Manmeet, too, was part of the Indian Junior Team that claimed Bronze at the FIH Junior World Cup 2025 in Chennai, and further showcased his credentials while representing HIL GC during the Hero Hockey India League 2025-26.

India's forward line comprises Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, and Aditya Arjun Lalage, who will be tasked with leading the attacking charge and converting opportunities.

Coach Craig Fulton on Team Selection

Speaking on the squad, Indian Men's Hockey Team Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, "It's an exciting mix of youth and experience. We have young talents like Rosan, Manmeet and Amandeep coming through, while the presence of senior players, including those from the India A setup, adds valuable experience. That balance is important for us. Belgium and Argentina are quality sides, but we believe in our abilities and are focused on delivering our best performances."

With passionate home support expected at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, the Indian team will aim to deliver strong performances against Argentina and Belgium in what promises to be an exciting leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26.

Complete Squad List for Rourkela Leg

India - 24-member squad for FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 (Rourkela Leg): Goalkeepers: Suraj Karkera, Pawan Defenders: Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Amandeep Lakra Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rosan Kujur Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Aditya Arjun Lalage. (ANI)