Folarin Balogun apologised to US fans after the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit following a 4-1 loss to Belgium. He said the disappointment would fuel the squad and expressed his belief in the future of soccer in America.

Folarin Balogun apologised to United States supporters following the team's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026, saying the disappointment of their Round of 16 defeat would fuel the squad as they look to build on a tournament that showcased the country's growing football potential.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'This Moment Will Fuel Us'

A day after the USA's 4-1 loss to Belgium ended the hosts' dream run, Balogun shared an emotional message on X reflecting on his first World Cup campaign. "My debut World Cup... it hurts to wait 4 years to compete at the highest level our sport has to offer. I want to say sorry to our fans. It was not good enough when it mattered most, and we let you down," Balogun wrote. "Soccer in America will only become bigger. The belief, the talent, and the passion is continually growing, and I know the best days are in front of us. The future belongs to those who never stop believing. This moment will fuel us. We will be back. Why not us? For the nation. For the flag," he added.

Red Card Controversy

Balogun's tournament ended amid controversy after FIFA suspended the one-match ban he had received following his red card in the United States' 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, allowing him to feature against Belgium. The decision prompted a challenge from Belgium, but FIFA dismissed the protest and upheld Balogun's eligibility for the Round of 16 encounter.

Balogun on Overturned Suspension

Addressing the controversy before the match, Balogun insisted he had played no role in the process that overturned his suspension. "Of course, it's controversial when the decision is overturned. We accepted the decision when I saw the red card, and we accepted the decision when we were told I could play," Balogun had said, as quoted by ESPN. "I was not involved in the process. It had nothing to do with me personally," he added.

Belgium Secures Commanding Victory

Belgium, however, proved too strong for the co-hosts, securing a commanding 4-1 victory in Seattle to book their place in the quarter-finals. Charles De Ketelaere starred with a brace to earn the Player of the Match award, while Hans Vanaken scored his first FIFA World Cup goal.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage-time fourth, extending his scoring streak to three consecutive World Cup matches. The United States briefly drew level through a deflected free-kick from Malik Tillman, but a costly error by goalkeeper Matt Freese allowed Belgium to regain control before Lukaku sealed the result.

The defeat ended the United States' campaign, making them the last of the tournament's three co-hosts to be eliminated after Canada and Mexico. Belgium will now face Spain in the quarter-finals on July 10.