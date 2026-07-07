Mikel Merino's stoppage-time goal secured Spain's quarterfinal spot in the FIFA World Cup, knocking out Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. The Arsenal star attributed his 'crazy' late winner to the luck brought by the 'San Fermin' festival.
'San Fermin protects me'Speaking in a video posted by Spain Football's official Instagram, he said that playing around the 'San Fermin' festival, which takes place from July 6 to 14 in Spain in honour of Saint Fermin, the patron saint and first bishop of Pamplona, Spain, brings him luck. The festival is known for featuring energetic street parties, music and 'Running of the Bulls' ritual. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@sefutbol) "Last minute... it is crazy! Crazy, truly I do not know. San Fermin protects me or something, but every time it is the 6th or near the festivities, I have that luck. Very happy."
'Specialised in scoring important goals'On being asked if he has taken a specialisation in scoring important goals, he said, "It seems so, it seems so. It is what happens when you're prepared, you are looking forward to helping, and they give you the opportunity. So, well, I scored it, but it was also thanks to the good work of all my teammates," he signed off.
Spain's Quarterfinal ClashSpain will now play the winner of the US-Belgium last 16 clash in the quarterfinals. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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