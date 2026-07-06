England beat Mexico 3-2 to reach the FIFA WC 2026 quarterfinals despite a red card. Coach Thomas Tuchel praised the team's mentality but revealed Jordan Henderson suffered a serious wrist injury and was hospitalized during celebrations.

England head coach Thomas Tuchel praised his side's resilience and mentality after the Three Lions defeated co-hosts Mexico 3-2 to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals, according to The Athletic. England secured a hard-fought victory despite playing much of the second half with 10 men following Jarell Quansah's red card, setting up a high-voltage quarterfinal clash with Norway.

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'We overcame every obstacle'

Reflecting on the performance, Tuchel said his players had shown tremendous character to overcome every challenge during the match. "My emotions are mixed. I'm proud of the mentality and attitude. This is the moment in tournaments where you find a way to win. It was hard, but we did it with pure mentality. We overcame every obstacle. It's a very special night for us," Tuchel said, as quoted by The Athletic.

Henderson suffers serious injury

The England manager, however, revealed that Jordan Henderson had suffered a wrist injury and was taken to hospital. For those unversed, Henderson suffered an injury while celebrating after England's memorable win over co-hosts Mexico. "I'm sad because Jordan (Henderson) injured his wrist. It's quite serious. He's in hospital. It doesn't fit with the rest of the evening. I don't know the procedure," he said.

Tuchel also thanked England supporters for their backing during the dramatic contest. "I just want to say thank you if you stayed up and sent us your energy. We feel it 100 per cent. There is so much to love about this team. We will now go full steam ahead and use this energy to keep pushing," he added.

England's Dramatic Win

England defeated co-hosts Mexico 3-2 in a dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash to book a quarter-final meeting with Norway.

Jude Bellingham scored twice and was named Player of the Match, while becoming the youngest player to make 10 FIFA World Cup appearances, according to FIFA. Despite playing most of the second half with 10 men following Jarell Quansah's red card, England held off Mexico's late fightback to keep their hopes of a second World Cup title alive. (ANI)