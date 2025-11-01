The FIDE World Cup 2025 has returned to India after 23 years, with a grand opening in Goa. PM Modi declared the tournament open, and the trophy was renamed the Viswanathan Anand Cup. 206 players will compete for a USD 2 million prize.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the FIDE World Cup being held in Goa, marking its return to India. The trophy is named after India's great Viswanathan Anand. It will serve as a rolling trophy, passed on to future champions of the FIDE World Cup.

Grand Opening Ceremony in Goa

A vibrant celebration of India and Goa's rich culture, highlighted by a dazzling light and music show portraying the Spirit and Story of Chess, set the stage for the grand opening of the FIDE World Cup 2025 at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium on Friday. Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attended the ceremony.

"I thank PM Modi for giving us a chance to organise this in Goa. The grandmasters and other players will play here for the coming 30 days. The trophy is released in the name of Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand," Goa CM Pramod Sawant told the media.

Viswanathan Anand Cup Unveiled

The ceremony also witnessed the World Cup trophy renamed as the Viswanathan Anand Cup, a masterpiece forged in brass and gold-plated to last a lifetime. The trophy stands as a testament to passion, precision, and perseverance, values synonymous with India's first world chess champion and his enduring legacy.

PM Modi Declares Tournament Open

The tournament, commencing Saturday, November 1, will feature 206 players from 82 countries vying for the coveted title and three Candidates 2026 spots.

The FIDE World Cup 2025 was officially declared open by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a letter read out by AICF President Nitin Narang, in which the Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes and said, "...As the Chess World Cup returns to the 'home of chess', it feels as though the game has come full circle. India's growing role as a host to major international sporting events continues and augurs well for both India and the world. I declare the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 open!"

Global Contest Returns to India

Returning to India after 23 years, the FIDE World Cup 2025, one of the most prestigious tournaments on the global chess calendar, bringing together 206 elite players from 82 countries across the world in a knockout contest for a prize purse of USD 2 million (approximately Rs 17.58 crore).

Draw of Colours Ceremony

While the dignitaries unveiled the World Cup trophy, GM Divya Deshmukh, the reigning Women's Chess World Cup winner, performed the draw of colours ceremony to determine the colours with which players will start in round 1. Since she picked black for the number one player, D Gukesh, all odd-numbered players will begin with black pieces in their matches on Saturday. (ANI)