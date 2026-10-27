FC Goa returns to ISL action this Wednesday to face Sporting Club Delhi. While the Gaurs seek a win after recent continental exits, SCD aims to break a losing streak by improving their defensive discipline after two narrow defeats.

FC Goa Prepares for ISL Return Against Sporting Club Delhi

FC Goa return to Indian Super League 2026-27 action on Wednesday as they host Sporting Club Delhi, who are searching for their first points after two consecutive defeats. The Gaurs have played just once in the league so far, drawing 1-1 with Chennaiyin FC, and will be eager to rediscover their rhythm after a spell away from domestic action that ended in an exit from the AFC Challenge League, according to a press release from ISL.

Head coach Gouramangi Singh stressed the importance of returning with a win, insisting his side must show the same intensity, commitment and concentration they expect of themselves. “Every game is important. Our game against Delhi is particularly important for us. Since we are back now (from Asian competition), we want to start with a win,” he said. Forward Christian ‘Chiki’ Borrego has been in good scoring form, finding the net in his last four games across competitions. However, the attacker is focused on the team’s results rather than his individual tally. “I prefer scoring goals for getting wins,” he said, highlighting Goa’s collective objective as they prepare for their return.

Sporting Club Delhi Aims to Bounce Back

Coach Tchórz remains confident despite opening losses

Sporting Club Delhi, however, will be no pushovers. Their opening two matches have followed a similar pattern: they led Bengaluru FC 2-1 at half-time before losing 3-2, then took a 1-0 lead against Mohun Bagan Super Giant before suffering a 2-1 defeat. Despite those results, head coach Tomasz Tchórz remains confident in his side’s performances. “I am very happy with the performance of the team. I think we played a very good game. We repeated what a very good first-half performance in Bengaluru. We were dangerous, created a lot of chances against a strong opponent, but unfortunately, we couldn't score more goals.”

Defender Clarence Fernandes acknowledged the need to see games through after SCD let leads slip in both outings. “We should know how to hold the lead,” he said. The fixture also marks a return to familiar surroundings for SCD defender Sanatomba Singh Yanglem, who previously represented FC Goa. The Gaurs won the sides’ last meeting 1-0 in February, with Dejan Dražić scoring the winner. Bob Jackson Raj is expected to be available for Goa, while Harsh Patre and Aakash Sangwan are set to be sidelined for a while. The Gaurs will look to make home advantage count, while SCD must show they have learned from their opening setbacks. At Fatorda, promise alone will not be enough.

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