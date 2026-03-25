Formula 1 and the British Council are extending their 'Learning Sectors' education programme for two years. After a successful pilot reaching 150,000 youth, it will now expand to China, Spain, and Mexico, aiming to engage 250,000 students.

Following a hugely successful pilot year that reached over 150,000 young people across the UK, India, Brazil and South Africa, Formula 1 is extending its collaboration with the British Council for a further two years to deliver the F1-inspired education programme, Learning Sectors.

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According to an official statement, the expanded initiative will now reach F1 host nations China, Spain and Mexico, and is set to engage nearly 250,000 students in more than 1,000 schools throughout the programme. Launched in January 2025, Learning Sectors aims to bring the world of Formula 1 directly into the classroom, sparking young people's interest around the world in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM), while building critical communication and presentation skills.

Expanding the Curriculum

As part of the expanded programme, Learning Sectors will introduce a new module and learning materials inspired by Formula 1's world-class broadcast and production capabilities. These will be embedded into the curriculum to strengthen students' presentation and communication skills and encourage greater participation in media careers alongside STEM, particularly amongst girls and young people from underrepresented groups.

Pilot Year Highlights

In 2025, schools in India, South Africa and the UK collaborated on cross-border Formula 1-inspired STEM projects, while students in Brazil completed a coding challenge to build their science and technology skills. Students were immersed in the world of Formula 1 throughout the year, exploring the range of careers across the sport.

The Learning Sectors Live online event connected pupils directly with Formula 1 colleagues, and competition winners gained behind-the-scenes access at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways British Grand Prix 2025. Further highlights included a Paddock and team garage tour at the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Grande Premio De São Paulo Grand Prix 2025, where students met Audi Revolut F1 driver and local hero Gabriel Bortoleto, a meeting with UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy in India, and an off-track celebration in South Africa.

Formula 1's Wider Commitment to Education

Learning Sectors is part of Formula 1's wider commitment to inspire the next generation through global education programmes that provide both classroom learning and hands-on opportunities across the sport and its related industries. Other initiatives include:

The Formula 1 Engineering Scholarship

A fully funded scholarship covering tuition and living costs for students from underrepresented groups throughout their undergraduate or postgraduate studies. Since 2021, it has supported 50 students.

STEM Racing

The global STEM competition supported by Formula 1 that challenges students aged nine to nineteen to design and race miniature F1 cars using professional 3D design technology. In 2025, it reached 119,125 students across 8,569 schools, with over 600 attending the Championship Final in Singapore.

STEM Challenge Days

Formula 1 supports STEM engagement in UK schools through STEM Challenge Days run by The Smallpeice Trust, giving students hands-on engineering experience through fun technical and team-building activities. Since 2023, the number of students has reached more than 1,500.

Mission 44

In collaboration with Sir Lewis Hamilton's charity, F1 has helped Mission 44 reach over 350 young people through activities at Grand Prix since 2023.

Investing in Youth and Early Careers

Using the Media & Technology Centre in Biggin Hill to deliver real-world learning experiences that equip local students from underrepresented backgrounds with practical media industry skills.

The Next Grand Prix

A day-long workshop with the Social Mobility Business Partnership, where students work in teams across a range of business roles to develop and pitch a fictional bid for a new Formula One World Championship™[?] location.

Leadership on the Initiative

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said, "Inspiring the next generation is at the heart of our sport. Young people are the future innovators, engineers, mechanics, and storytellers, and championing their growth is one of our most important responsibilities. We are proud to continue our support of Learning Sectors, a programme already making a powerful impact in classrooms worldwide and set to reach nearly 250,000 students over the next two years. Expanding the activities to include experiences inspired by our world-class broadcast operation opens even more opportunities for young people to explore their skills and realise their potential. This programme strengthens our commitment to leaving a positive legacy, empowering talent, and supporting communities by using Formula 1 to drive real change."

Chris Elmore MP, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office Minister responsible for Soft Power, said, "I'm delighted that the joint initiative, Learning Sectors, from Formula 1 and the British Council will continue doing fantastic work to bring STEM subjects to life and expand the programme's reach to three more countries. This is an incredible example of the UK demonstrating its expertise and network to foster strong international connections between the UK and young people in other countries, empowering students with crucial experience and skills for careers in science, technology and engineering."

Scott McDonald, Chief Executive, British Council, said, "Learning Sectors has made a significant impact in its first year, reaching 150,000 young people in 700 schools across four countries. We're delighted that it has been extended for another two years and expanded to offer opportunities for thousands more young people. Working with Formula 1, we will be able to support more young people to develop the knowledge, skills and passion necessary for careers in science, technology, and engineering." (ANI)