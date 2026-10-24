Fans in Christchurch are showing immense support for India ahead of the second T20I at Hagley Oval. With Ishan Kishan sidelined, all eyes are on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as India looks to build on their 1-0 series lead against New Zealand.

Fans Gather in Christchurch for T20I Clash

Team India supporters in Christchurch expressed excitement ahead of the second T20I against New Zealand at Hagley Oval on Saturday, with one fan particularly looking forward to watching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action. India, led by Shreyas Iyer, won the first match in a thrilling fashion as they chased the target of 226 set by New Zealand with just two balls remaining to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. With the stage set for another enthralling showdown in Christchurch, Team India supporters queued up outside the Hagley Oval and expressed their support for the Men in Blue.

Suresh Patel, a Team India supporter, while speaking to ANI, said he was excited to watch the second T20I and had arrived at the venue three hours early to queue up and support India. ”I am visiting my children here in New Zealand. I am lucky to be able to watch the India-New Zealand match. I am fully supporting Team India. We are excited for the second T20I, so excited that we have come here three hours prior to queue up ahead of the match,” he said.

Another supporter also expressed wholehearted support for India, saying he hopes the team would win the T20Is, ODIs and both Test matches, adding that he considers India his home. “We want India to win all the matches, not just the T20Is, the ODIs and then the two Test matches as well. I am from New Zealand, but I consider India my home and support them with all my heart. We are excited for the match,” he told ANI.

High Hopes for Team India

Another supporter, Shruti, expressed confidence in the Indian team, saying she was excited to watch them play and was also looking forward to seeing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in action. “Very excited, we're so excited to watch the match and see the Indian team play here. And last time too, India performed really well; we'll do it this time as well. We have full faith in the Indian team. We're very excited to see Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play as well,” she said.

Notably, with Ishan Kishan out of the second T20I due to a low-grade right adductor strain, Sooryavanshi is the next first-choice opener for Team India. India head into the second T20I with a 1-0 lead in the five-match series after securing a four-wicket victory in the opener. Sanju Samson laid the foundation for the chase with a fluent 67 off 33 balls, while Naman Dhir produced an explosive unbeaten 42 off 15 deliveries to guide India home with two balls to spare. Captain Shreyas Iyer also contributed 42 off 28 balls.

Earlier, Glenn Phillips smashed an unbeaten 82 off 40 balls, while Finn Allen scored 45 off 24 deliveries as New Zealand posted 225/4, their highest total in home T20Is. (ANI)

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