India's challenge at the EWC 2026 Chess tournament ended in the quarterfinals. Arjun Erigaisi lost to Hikaru Nakamura in a tiebreaker, while Nihal Sarin was defeated by defending champion Magnus Carlsen. Both players finished in the top 8.

India's Challenge at EWC Chess Ends in Quarterfinals

India's challenge at the Chess tournament of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026 came to an end in the quarterfinals, with Gen.G Esports' Arjun Erigaisi and S8UL Esports' Nihal Sarin both finishing among the tournament's top eight players.

Arjun was edged out by Team Falcons' Hikaru Nakamura in an armageddon tiebreaker, while defending champion Magnus Carlsen of Team Liquid defeated Nihal 2.5-0.5, according to a press release from S8UL.

Arjun's quarterfinal against Hikaru was a repeat of last year's third-place match, which the American Grandmaster had won.

The two players were closely matched throughout the regulation games, with all four ending in draws as neither could establish an advantage. The deadlock sent the match to Armageddon, where Hikaru, playing with the White pieces, sealed the victory with a checkmate to secure his place in the semifinals.

The other Indian in the quarterfinals, Nihal, faced Magnus in a rematch of last year's knockout encounter, which the Norwegian Grandmaster had won. On that occasion, the opening game ended in a draw before Magnus claimed the next two. This time, he took the first two games, while the third ended in a draw to secure a 2.5-0.5 victory and a place in the semifinals.

Semifinals Set After Intense Quarterfinals

The remaining Quarterfinals saw AG.AL's Denis Lazavik defeat Natus Vincere's Nodirbek Abdusattorov in an Armageddon tiebreaker, while Team Falcons' Alireza Firouzja overcame GodLike Esports' Hans Moke Niemann 2.5-1.5.

Hikaru will now face Lazavik in the semifinals, while Magnus will take on Alireza in a rematch of last year's final.

Indian Contingent Secures Substantial Prize Money

Arjun and Nihal's top 8 finishes see each player take home $75,000 (~INR 71.5 lakh) in prize money, with India fielding its biggest Chess contingent yet at the EWC. S8UL Esports' Pranesh M, who exited the competition in the Lower Bracket a day earlier, secured USD 55,000 (~INR 52.5 lakh), while his S8UL teammate Aravindh Chithambaram, who was eliminated in the Play-Ins, took home USD 23,000 (~INR 21.9 lakh) from the total USD 1.5 million (~INR 14.3 crore) prize pool.

Tournament Format Moving Forward

The playoffs continue with a single-elimination format, with the semifinals consisting of six games. The grand final will be contested over a best-of-three-sets format, with the first two sets featuring four games each and a potential third set consisting of two games. (ANI)