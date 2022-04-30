Erling Haaland and Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola passes away

Mino Raiola, the agent who has represented some of biggest names in world football, passed away at the age of 54.

Mino's family confirmed his demise. In a statement, his family read: 'In infinite sorrow, we share the passing of the most caring and amazing football agent that ever was. Mino fought until the end with the same strength he put on negotiation tables to defend our players. As usual, Mino made us proud and never realised it.'

'Mino touched so many lives through his work and wrote a new chapter in the history of modern football. His presence will forever be missed. Mino's mission of making football a better place for players will continue with the same passion,' the statement added.

Mino had been hospitalised in January when he underwent treatment for a lung disease.

Mino was the agent of top players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland.

Days ago, there was a twitter post from Mino, expressing his dismay over repeated fake news about his demise.

"Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in four months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate," he had posted on April 28.

Football side Paris Saint-Germain expressed their condolences on the sports agent's demise.

Who was Mino Raiola?

Mino was one of the most influential figures in football. He had worked his way up from being an employee in a pizza restaurant to someone who would broker mega-deals involving football's prominent players.

According to Forbes, his wealth was estimated to be somewhere around 62 million pounds.

Besides Zlatan, Pogba and Haaland, Mino also managed Marco Verratti, Matthijs de Ligt, Gianluiggi Donnarumma, Romelu Lukaku, Mario Balotelli and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.