England captain Harry Kane has won his first-ever Ballon d'Or award following an incredible 73-goal season at Bayern Munich, becoming the first Englishman to claim the trophy since Michael Owen in 2001.

Harry Kane Wins First Ballon dOr

England captain Harry Kane and Bayern Munich striker described winning the 2026 Men's Ballon d'Or after an outstanding season with his club as an incredible and unforgettable feeling. He expressed gratitude to his friends, family, teammates, coaching staff, and fans worldwide, acknowledging that their support made his achievement possible.

Kane enjoyed a prolific campaign, scoring 73 goals and providing eight assists, contributing to 81 goal involvements across the season. He also helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Super Cup. It is the first Ballon d'Or for a player who has been considered among the world's best for several years. Harry Kane clinched his maiden Men’s Ballon d’Or, finishing ahead of Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé and Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal. Wow. 🏆 https://t.co/7yTuVGz31I — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 26, 2026

Historical Significance of the Win

Kane’s triumph makes him the first Englishman in 25 years to win the Men’s Ballon d’Or, following in the footsteps of Michael Owen, who claimed the prestigious award in 2001. "Wow, what a special feeling. Amazing night here in London. Congrats to all the winners. Thank you to all my friends, family, teammates, coaching staff and all the fans around the World. It wouldn't be possible without you guys. So, yeah, best in the World right now. Feels incredible, thank you," Harry Kane said in a video post on X. A quick message on what it means to me personally to win the Ballon d’Or!! 🙌🏆 https://t.co/T8Osuy0as4 — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 27, 2026

Lamine Yamal Secures Kopa Trophy

Yamal's Historic Achievement

However, Yamal won the Young Talent of the Year award (Kopa Trophy) for the third consecutive time, becoming the first footballer in history to claim the accolade in three successive editions. Yamal, who won the award in 2024 and 2025 during the Ballon d'Or ceremony, has continued his remarkable rise in world football with another triumph in 2026. The 19-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2025-26 season with Barcelona, playing a key role in the club's La Liga and Spanish Super Cup triumphs. (ANI)