Shubman Gill has been appointed as India's new Test captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma. Rishabh Pant will serve as vice-captain, ushering in a new leadership era following the retirements of key players like Kohli and Ashwin.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced an 16-member India squad for the five-match Test series against England on Saturday, May 24.

India’s Test tour of England will begin on June 20, with the first match of the series taking place at Headingley. India’s squad announcement has been making a lot of buzz and headlines as it marks the beginning of a new era of Indian Test cricket after the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Rohit and Kohli pulled the curtains on their Test careers before the England series, while Ashwin bid adieu to international cricket midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The biggest news from the squad announcement is the appointment of Shubman Gill as the new Test captain for Team India. The veteran Indian batter left behind his legacy as a Test captain, having led Team India to memorable wins at home and now the baton has been passed on to Gill, who emerged as the front-runner to take up captaincy duties in the longest format of the game.

Gill was in contention with Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul for the leadership, but the selectors and team India management seemingly backed the 25-year-old due to his temperament and long term potential to lead India through a transition in red-ball cricket. Jasprit Bumrah was one of the favourites to take up Test captaincy, but opted out of the race due to injury concerns and workload management.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has been appointed as the vice-captain of Team India in Tests, marking the beginning of a fresh leadership core that is expected to take the team through a crucial transition phase in the post-Rohit-Kohli era.

(more to follow…)