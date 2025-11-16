NESTS Commissioner Ajeet Kumar Shrivastava attended the Boys' Hockey Final of the 4th National EMRS Sports Meet 2025 at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, an event highlighting the growing talent of tribal student athletes.

Ajeet Kumar Shrivastava, Commissioner, National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), attended the Boys' Hockey Final of the 4th National EMRS Sports Meet 2025 at the International Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. Vipin Kumar, Joint Commissioner, and Rashmi Chaudhary, Assistant Commissioner, NESTS, were also present during the final match, as per a release from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Spirited Hockey Final at Iconic Venue

The hockey final, held on November 14 at one of the world's most iconic hockey venues, which hosted the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023, was among the most spirited and high-energy contests of the event. For tribal students, playing on such a prestigious ground offered an inspiring and aspirational experience, allowing them to compete alongside international sporting legends. The match witnessed high intensity and exceptional skill, reflecting the growing strength, discipline, and promise of young hockey players from EMRS schools across the country. The event was livestreamed on the official NESTS YouTube channel, enabling thousands of students, teachers, alumni, and supporters nationwide to cheer and celebrate the talent of the participating athletes.

Fostering Tribal Talent Through Sports

Addressing the occasion, the Commissioner expressed pride in all the student athletes, stating that the National EMRS Sports Meet is an important platform that continues to build confidence, exposure, and opportunity for tribal youth. He emphasised that such initiatives align with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the Khelo India movement, which aims to nurture grassroots sports talent, promote a culture of fitness and participation, and transform India into a multi-sporting nation.

The Sports Meet stands as a testament to the commitment of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and NESTS toward fostering sports excellence among tribal students, enabling them to aspire for national and international success. (ANI)