Former Spurs star Edgar Davids slammed Tottenham’s lack of quality and management, warning relegation is hard to avoid. He praised Roberto De Zerbi’s appointment but said winter transfer failures worsened their Premier League crisis.

Former Tottenham star Edgar Davids on Tuesday told AFP that the fallen London giants will find it hard to avoid relegation and condemned "a lack of quality and a lack of management".

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Tottenham are on their third manager of a disastrous season and sit in the Premier League relegation zone, two points adrift of safety with five matches left.

Former Netherlands international midfielder Davids said the appointment of Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi three weeks ago was a good move, but fears for Spurs' Premier League future.

Asked by AFP how Tottenham had ended up in such a predicament, Davids said: "It's very obvious, if you pay peanuts, you get...

"It's a lack of quality and a lack of management. Everything."

Davids, who played for Spurs in 2005-2006 after starring for Ajax, AC Milan, Juventus, Barcelona and Inter Milan, said Spurs should have strengthened an injury-hit squad in the winter transfer window.

"I hope they stay up, I think it's a very good thing they got in De Zerbi," said the 53-year-old, speaking at the announcement of the "Hong Kong Football Festival" featuring Manchester City, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Juventus in August.

"But it's hard. They should have done big things in the winter period to get some players in. It was obvious."

Tottenham, who have not won in the league since late December, travel to already relegated Wolves on Saturday.

© Agence France-Presse (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)