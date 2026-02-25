Indian men's singles players had a strong start at the Dutch Junior International 2026. Dev Ruparelia and Pranit Somani both won their matches and will now face each other in the next round. Akhil Reddy Bobba also advanced comfortably.

The Dutch Junior International 2026 commenced on Wednesday at the DEGIRO-hal in Haarlem, with the Indian contingent enjoying a positive start as multiple men's singles players progressed to the next round.

Indian Shuttlers Progress

Dev Ruparelia registered a straight-games victory over Rokas Lesinskas of Lithuania, winning 21-15, 21-18 in a 29-minute contest. He will next face fellow Indian Pranit Somani, who, after a hard-fought three-game battle against Christopher Kunckel of Denmark, secured a 21-13, 21-23, 21-11 win in 49 minutes, as per a press release from the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Akhil Reddy Bobba also advanced comfortably, defeating Jarno Deters of Germany 21-11, 21-9.

Select Results

Select results: Dev Ruparelia bt Rokas Lesinskas (LTU) 21-15, 21-18 Pranit Somani bt Christopher Kunckel (DEN) 21-13, 21-23, 21-11 Akhil Reddy Bobba bt Jarno Deters (GER) 21-11, 21-9 Samuel Tamang bt Nils Barion (GER) 21-9, 21-9 Aanayan Borah bt Milan Zeisig (GER) 22-20, 21-19.