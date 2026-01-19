Nacho Elvira shot a 68 to take a two-shot lead at the Dubai Invitational. He is eight under, ahead of a chasing pack including Shane Lowry, Dylan Frittelli, and Marcus Armitage. Rory McIlroy moved into contention and is tied for fifth.

Nacho Elvira took a two-shot advantage as he stayed steady in breezy conditions on the third day of the final round of the 2026 Dubai Invitational. The Spaniard shared the overnight second-round lead with Shane Lowry at five under, and he negotiated an early bogey with four birdies to card a steady 68 on Moving Day at Dubai Creek Resort. Elvira is seeking his third DP World Tour title after successes at the 2021 Cazoo Open supported by Gareth Bale and the 2024 Soudal Open.

At eight under, he leads by two from a stellar chasing pack at seven under, with Dylan Frittelli sharing second place after a sparkling 66 alongside Lowry and Englishman Marcus Armitage.

McIlroy in Contention

Rory McIlroy (68) was Tied-fifth at 5-under total for 54 holes. McIlroy opened with a birdie before dropping a shot at the fourth on a steady front nine, but gains at the tenth, 13th and 16th took him into contention.

Other Notable Rounds

Frittelli was bogey-free in his 66 thanks to a hat-trick of birdies from the third before further gains at the 11th and last.

Armitage rolled in a birdie effort from 21 feet at the 18th to climb alongside Frittelli at six under.