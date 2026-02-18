The Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) felicitated the Indian Davis Cup team for its upset victory over the Netherlands. India's top star, Sumit Nagal, was present and praised the team effort, particularly that of Dhakshineswar Suresh.

India, ranked 33rd at the time, upset the sixth-ranked Dutch team 3-2 in a thrilling tie in Bengaluru earlier this month, advancing to the second round of the Davis Cup Qualifiers in September. India's top-ranked men's tennis star, Sumit Nagal, who was part of the winning team, was present on the occasion.

DLTA's Commitment to Indian Tennis

During the felicitation, Rohit Rajpal, President of the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association, reinforced the association's commitment to growing the sport in India. "At DLTA, we remain committed to supporting and strengthening Indian tennis at every level. Celebrating our Davis Cup team is part of that larger vision," said Rohit, according to DLTA press release.

Nagal Reflects on Team Victory

Nagal, who is through to the second round of the Delhi Open, reflected on the win while speaking to the media during the ceremony. "I think everyone did a fantastic job. You go out there, you win your match, it gets easier and easier. In Switzerland, I got two points and this Bangalore tie, Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar Suresh got all the points. At the end of the day, Davis Cup is about the team and like I said, everybody performed."

Praise for Teammate Dhakshineswar Suresh

Nagal also spoke highly of his teammate Dhakshineswar Suresh, who won both his singles matches against the Netherlands. "I met him in 2016, so I know him for a decade. I have always supported him in any way, whatever way I could. DK is also a very nice guy, very calm, smart on the court. I really believe he can do well and I really wish him the best. Whenever he thinks something is missing or wants an advice, he's very quick to ask. Even in the Davis Cup match, I tell him what I feel like," he added.

On Upcoming Korea Tie

Speaking about India's next tie against Korea in September, Nagal said it will not be easy. "You are playing a top 16 match, you cannot really get an easy match now. They have always played well and performed well in the Davis Cup. I know it is going to be a hard match, but if you are playing well and you can always give yourself a chance to win," he concluded. (ANI)