India's Devika Sihag won her second straight international title at the Azerbaijan International, while Sathwik Reddy K and Radhika Sharma secured the mixed doubles crown. Sihag beat Navya Kanderi after her Thailand Masters win last week.

India's upcoming women's singles player Devika Sihag bagged her second consecutive title on the international circuit while Sathwik Reddy K and Radhika Sharma clinched the mixed doubles title in the Azerbaijan International badminton tournament in Baku on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Devika Sihag's Consecutive Victory

Devika, who had become only the third Indian women's singles player to win a BWF World Tour Super 300 title at the Thailand Masters last week, continued her title-winning streak by beating compatriot Navya Kanderi 21-10, 21-13 in the final.

Speaking to BAI Media after the title triumph, Devika said she was happy with how she played over the past two weeks despite not training much. "I will now have almost a month to train before I play my next tournament and I am looking forward to it," said Devika, who is hoping to get entry in the Swiss Open with her improved ranking.

Sathwik-Radhika Clinch Mixed Doubles Title

Earlier, national champions Sathwik and Radhika held their nerve to upset third seeds Mihajlo Tomic and Andjela Vitman 24-22, 10-21, 24-22 in an hour and two minutes.

Recapping Thailand Masters Triumph

Coming to Devika Sihag's Thailand Masters 2026 victory, the rising star won her maiden BWF World Tour title after Malaysia's World No. 68 Goh Jin Wei was forced to retire injured while trailing 21-8, 6-3 in the final. This was Devika Sihag's maiden BWF World Tour title as well as the first by an Indian this year.

Devika, ranked 63rd, is also a three-time winner on the BWF International Circuit. The 20-year-old had also previously finished runner-up at the second Indonesia Masters last year, but the BWF Super 100 tournament falls outside the World Tour ambit despite offering ranking points. (ANI)