Devendra Jhajharia elected as President of the Paralympic Committee of India

Renowned Indian javelin thrower and Paralympian, Devendra Jhajharia, secures the position of President in the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Devendra Jhajharia, a distinguished Indian javelin thrower with three Paralympic medals to his name, including two golds and a silver, has been elected as the new president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). The 42-year-old athlete assumed the leadership role, succeeding Paralympic silver medalist Deepa Malik. The elections were conducted on Thursday after the Sports Ministry had suspended the government recognition of PCI in February, citing delays in holding elections and non-compliance with guidelines.

The Sports Ministry had criticised PCI's decision to schedule the election on March 28, deeming it "willful, intentional, and without any valid reason." Following the suspension, PCI announced a rescheduled election date of March 9 in New Delhi. In a recent development, the Sports Ministry has revoked the suspension of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) with immediate effect, citing addressed concerns as the primary reason for the decision.

Devendra Jhajharia's election to the presidency marks a significant moment for the Paralympic Committee of India, bringing an accomplished athlete with a stellar Paralympic record into a leadership role.

History of Indian Paralympic Achievements

India's first medal at the Paralympic Games arrived in 1972, marking a significant milestone in the nation's sporting journey. Murlikant Petkar's remarkable achievement in the 50 meters freestyle, swum in a world record time of 37.331 seconds, secured not only India's first-ever Paralympic medal but also an individual gold. This historic feat positioned India at the 25th rank in the overall standings for those Games.

In 1984, Joginder Singh Bedi continued India's ascent, clinching a silver medal in Men's Shot Put. His prowess extended to the Discus and Javelin throws, earning him two bronze medals. Joginder Singh Bedi carved his name as India's first multi-medallist Paralympian. Bhimrao Kesarkar added to the glory with a silver medal in Javelin, contributing to India's 43rd-place finish among the 54 participating nations.

India's Paralympic journey saw a transformative moment in the 2004 Games when Devendra Jhajharia secured a gold medal in javelin throw, and Rajinder Singh Rahelu won bronze for powerlifting in the 56-kg category.

Deepa Malik made history in the 2016 Games by winning a silver medal in Shot Put, becoming the first Indian woman to claim a Paralympic medal.

The pinnacle of India's Paralympic success came in the 2020 Games, witnessing a record-breaking medal haul of 19 medals, comprising 5 Gold, 8 Silver, and 6 Bronze. This achievement surpassed the cumulative medal count of all previous Paralympics appearances. The Games showcased India's best-ever participation with 54 athletes (40 men, 14 women) competing across nine sports. The nation achieved its highest-ever overall ranking of 24 among 162 nations, including the Refugee Paralympic Team and Russian Paralympic Committee.

Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history by winning two medals – gold in 10m Air Rifle SH1 and bronze in 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1. She became the first Indian woman to secure an individual gold medal and the first woman multi-medalist. Shooter Singhraj Adhana also contributed with two medals – silver in 50m Pistol SH1 and bronze in 10m Air Pistol SH1 categories. Para-badminton player Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, a civil servant, etched his name in history by winning a silver in the SL4 category.

However, the 2020 Games faced controversy when Vinod Kumar initially won a bronze medal in the men's discus throw F52 category. Subsequently, questions arose about his disability, leading to a "Classification not Completed" designation. As a result, his performance was disqualified, resulting in the forfeiture of his medal.

