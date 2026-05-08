NBA star DeMarcus Cousins expresses excitement for the future of Indian basketball ahead of the BUDX NBA House event. He praised the height, size, and skill set of local players, highlighting the country's immense potential in the sport.

DeMarcus Cousins expressed optimism about the future of basketball in India ahead of the BUDX NBA House 2026 event in the national capital, praising the talent, height and potential of young Indian players.

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Speaking to ANI ahead of the event, the four-time NBA All-Star said he was excited to be part of an initiative aimed at expanding the game globally and bringing different cultures together through basketball. "Super excited. I'm glad to be a part of it. You know, spreading the game of basketball worldwide is a beautiful thing. Combining cultures, collaborating cultures of, you know, the states here, everywhere else, I think it's a beautiful thing, bringing everybody together. So, I'm super excited, super happy to be a part of it," Cousins said.

Impressions of Indian Talent

The American NBA star also shared his observations after attending a basketball practice session in India and said the physical attributes of the players immediately caught his attention. "I had a chance to go through one of the practices yesterday, and the first thing that stood out to me was the size and the height of the talent in the business. So, just that alone is a great thing, especially when it comes to basketball. Height is usually a pretty positive advantage," he said.

Cousins further praised the skill set of the players and said Indian basketball has significant potential despite still being in a developmental phase. "But as far as the skill set and things of that nature, I was impressed with what I saw. So, I think it's a bright thing. Obviously, it's a lot of work to be done, especially with something that's up and coming and a new start," the four-time All-Star added.

Highlighting India's massive population as an advantage for talent development, Cousins said the country could become a major force in basketball in the future. "This is one of the most populated places in the world. So, with that being said, it's a great chance of having a lot more talent. So, with all those things being said, it can be a very special thing and a positive thing. So, I'm excited for the future that's happening," Cousins said.

BUDX NBA House Returns to New Delhi

After a successful debut event in Mumbai last year, the BUDX NBA House will return to the national capital, where fans will get a chance to celebrate the convergence of basketball, music and culture on May 9 and May 10 at Bharat Mandapam in conjunction with the 2026 NBA Playoffs, according to a release.

This year's event will feature an expanded range of immersive experiences for fans ages 16+, including on-court basketball activities; live performances by international and Indian musical artists; meet-and-greets with two-time NBA champion and Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame member Isiah Thomas and four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins; BUDX Masterclasses - expert-led workshops and panel discussions curated by Budweiser to educate and engage emerging artists, DJs and fans -; a 3-on-3 celebrity game; streetwear showcases; photo opportunities with the Larry O'Brien Trophy; and performances by Sacramento Kings mascot Slamson, the Kings Dancers and the Kings dunk team. The Kings played in the first NBA games in India in 2019 and are participating in BUDX NBA House for the second consecutive year. (ANI)