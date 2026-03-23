The 5th Delhi Golf Club Members League, powered by Radico, begins March 26, 2026. Billed as India's top amateur league, it features 24 teams and 480 diverse golfers competing in a four-ball better ball match play format until April 18.

The 5th edition of the Delhi Golf Club Members League, powered by Radico, will tee off at the iconic Delhi Golf Club on March 26, 2026, reaffirming its position as India's premier amateur golf league.

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Featuring 24 teams and 480 golfers, the League brings together a diverse field of juniors, ladies, senior members, and seasoned players in a uniquely inclusive and highly competitive format. The tournament will conclude with the grand finale on April 18, according to DGCML.

A Legacy of Growth

Since its inception in 2021, the League has witnessed remarkable growth--from 18 teams to 24 teams--underscoring its rising stature in Indian golf. The 2024 edition produced a dramatic finish, with MMG Coca-Cola and Tee Birds sharing the title after a gripping playoff that remained unresolved even after five holes.

Competitive Format

The competition will be played in a four-ball better ball match play format, with teams progressing from a round robin stage to knockout rounds, ensuring high-quality and closely contested matches throughout.

Leadership on the League's Evolution

Raj Khosla, President, Delhi Golf Club, stated that "What began as a modest initiative has evolved into a flagship golfing event. The 5th edition reflects the passion and commitment of our members, sponsors, and participants who continue to raise the bar each year."

Vikram Seth, Captain, Delhi Golf Club, added that "The League's strength lies in its inclusivity and competitive spirit. It is rare to see such a diverse mix of players competing at this level, making it truly special."

Sponsor's Perspective

Spokesperson from Radico Khaitan Ltd. mentioned that "We are delighted to continue our association as the Powered By sponsor for the Delhi Golf Club's prestigious 'Members Only' League, which enters its landmark fifth edition in March 2026. This partnership provides us with a strong and meaningful platform to showcase our premium brand portfolio while supporting the club's commendable efforts in promoting the sport of golf. We look forward to strengthening this relationship and contributing to the growth of the golfing community in Delhi."

Star-Studded Field and Teams

The League continues to attract some of India's most accomplished golfers, including former National Champions and Arjuna Awardees Nonita Lal Qureshi and Amit Luthra, along with leading professionals such as Gaurav Ghei, Ali Sher, and Vivek Bhandari.

The 24 participating teams this year are The A-Team, Sterling Swingers, Baale Golf, Eagles & Birdies, Christie's Golf, SwingKKings, Shiva Mahindra, Bajaj Foundation, Tee Birds, The Pioneers, MMG Coca-Cola, 24 Lions, Teem EDC, Athletic Drive, Deutsche Motoren, Birdie Machine, Ardee Masters, Bliss Golfers, Legends 9, Bharat Strikers, SaraxGolf Code, Dayal Opticals, Victorious Choice, and Sudhir Power.

The tournament will be officiated by Chief Referee Shahzad Ali and his team of referees. (ANI)