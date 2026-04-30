Delhi Capitals coach Munaf Patel says bowlers win tournaments, not just matches. He also confirmed that key pacer Mitchell Starc is available for selection for the upcoming clash against Rajasthan Royals after an injury layoff.

Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling coach Munaf Patel has underlined the importance of bowlers in T20 cricket, saying that while batters can win individual matches, tournaments are ultimately decided by bowling performances. Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) clash on Friday, Patel pointed to the high-scoring nature of modern T20 games but stressed that disciplined bowling remains the key to sustained success. "I always say this, a match can be won by batters, but a tournament is won by bowlers. Because if you see, even yesterday around 250 runs were scored. So obviously, if bowlers bowl well, you can win the tournament. Batters can win you a game, but if you don't bowl well, you cannot win a tournament. That is something I strongly believe in," Patel said.

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Mitchell Starc Available for Selection

Patel also provided an update on pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, indicating that the Australian quick is available for selection for tomorrow's clash "He is available from tomorrow. Our best bowler will definitely play, but the final decision will be taken tomorrow. Him coming back, it definitely helps. Fast bowlers who may have struggled in the powerplay will get more support," he added.

The 36-year-old left-armer has been out of action since late January following a heavy workload during the Ashes, where he was named Player of the Series for claiming 31 wickets at an average of 19.93. Starc bowled over 150 overs across five Tests before featuring in five matches for the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL). His last appearance came in a game against the Perth Scorchers, where he suffered a fall on his left shoulder and elbow while attempting a catch. Though he took a break in February, lingering soreness upon his return to bowling delayed his IPL arrival.