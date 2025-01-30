Will Lionel Messi leave the US to live in Barcelona? Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham REVEALS

Lionel Messi has been very synonymous with the success of FC Barcelona, where began his professional career and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest players to have ever graced the game of football.

Former football legend and Inter-Miami owner David Beckham opened up on Argentine star Lionel Messi’s possible return to Barcelona. Messi is currently plying his trade for Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter-Miami after leaving the Paris Saint Germain on free transfer in 2023.

However, Lionel Messi has been very synonymous with the success of FC Barcelona, where began his professional career and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest players to have ever graced the game of football. The legendary footballer’s stint at the Catalan club came to an end in 2021 after the club couldn’t afford to have him on the board due to financial constraints and La Liga’s salary cap regulations. It was an emotional adieu for Lionel Messi to Barcelona as he had spent his entire career at the club since joining their youth academy as a teenager.

After leaving Barcelona, Messi moved to Paris Saint Germain, where he had spent two seasons before he was transferred to Inter-Miami on a free transfer. At Inter-Miami, the Argentine football legend helped them achieve great success, including winning the Leagues Cup in 2023 and Eastern Conference in 2024. However, the question remains whether Lionel Messi continues to live in the US post-retirement.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, David Beckham revealed that Lionel Messi had informed him about the intention of living near Camp Nou, the home ground of Barcelona, after retiring from his professional career.

“I would like Messi to live in Miami when he retires, but Leo told me that he only thinks about living near the Camp Nou. There is no player who loves Barcelona as much as he does. You can see the Barca crest on his leg and even on his water bottle." Beckham said.

Lionel Messi became the most successful player during his time at Barcelona. At the Catalan club, the legendary football player won 35 titles, including 10 La Liga triumphs and 4 Champions League titles. Messi is likely to reunite with Barcelona after signing a new contract with Inter-Miami. As per the Major League Soccer (MLS) rules dictate that during the off-season, which will begin from November till March, players can play for another club on loan. This rule is expected to allow Lionel Messi to play for Barcelona for one last time before he takes a retirement from the sport that he dominated over the last two decades alongside Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi’s contract at Inter-Miami is set to expire at the end of June 2025. However, the club co-owner Jorge Mas that the Argentine football legend is convinced that he will stay beyond the inauguration of their new stadium in 2026.

