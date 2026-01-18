Daryl Mitchell, named 'Player of the Series', expressed joy after guiding New Zealand to their first-ever ODI series win in India. He scored 352 runs with two centuries, praising Glenn Phillips' ton and their match-winning partnership.

'Really nice to contribute': Mitchell on landmark series win

Following his side's series win over India, New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell expressed happiness at their first-ever ODI series win in India and hailed Glenn Phillips for his century as well.

Mitchell had a memorable series, top-scoring with 352 runs in three matches at an average of 176.00, with a strike rate of over 110, with two centuries and a fifty. His back-to-back centuries contributed heavily to Kiwis' landmark ODI series win against India. In the second ODI, he had a 162-run stand with Will Young for the third wicket while chasing 285 runs, while in the final ODI, he had a 219-run stand with Phillips, which led the Kiwis to 337/8.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Mitchell, crowned the 'Player of the Series' said, "It is really nice to contribute and to win over here. The way we built partnerships, with Young and GP. Always nice to get stuck into moments with your mates. I am just trying to concentrate on being present, watching the ball, repeating, and making some good decisions. GP (Glenn Phillips) is a mate, awesome to see him get a 100. He has been out injured, proud of how he has come back. I love playing for my country, took a while to get here, domestic cricket taught a lot."

Mitchell's impressive record against India

Mitchell has a fine run against India and has always been at his best against the 'Men in Blue', with 741 runs in 13 matches and 11 innings at an average of 74.10 and a strike rate of over 93, with four centuries and two fifties and a best score of 137. These four centuries have come in just 11 innings, two during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, including in the semifinal clash. This is the second-most centuries for Kiwis against India in ODIs, just two away from overtaking Nathan Astle's five centuries in 29 innings. This is the fourth ODI century for Mitchell in India - the joint-most for a New Zealand batter alongside Astle. Also, among batters with a minimum of 500 ODI runs against India, Mitchell's average is the highest one, next to Australia's George Bailey (74), South African icons Gary Kirsten (62.6) and Jacques Kallis (61.4) and Usman Khawaja of Australia (59.9).

How the final ODI unfolded

Centuries from Daryl Mitchell (137*) and Glenn Phillips (106) took NZ to 337/8, despite three wickets from Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh. After being reduced to 5/2 and later 58/3, the duo put on a 219-run stand that put the Kiwis in a commanding position.

In the chase, India was down at 71/4, but an entertaining 88-run stand between Virat and Nitish Kumar Reddy (53 in 57 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and a 99-run stand between Virat and Harshit Rana (52 in 43 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) gave India hope, with Virat producing a masterclass 108-ball 124 ball to the delight of Indore crowd. However, once he was gone, it was curtains for India, who were all out for 296 in 46 overs, handing NZ the series 1-2. (ANI)