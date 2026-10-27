Daryl Mitchell praised Abhishek Sharma's blistering 38-ball century as India secured a 3-0 series lead. The Kiwi star also lauded young talent Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his key role in India's emphatic victory over New Zealand.

Daryl Mitchell Praises Abhishek Sharma's Masterclass

New Zealand batter Daryl Mitchell praised Abhishek Sharma for his “world-class” hitting after the Indian opener smashed a blistering 35-ball century to guide India to a dominant win, saying it was the batter's night and an innings people would remember for a long time. Sharma scored 113 off just 38 balls, including 11 sixes and nine fours, as India chased down New Zealand's target of 199 in just 13.2 overs, with 40 balls to spare. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also contributed 45 off 19 deliveries as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Kiwi Response to Indian Onslaught

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Mitchell acknowledged Sharma's exceptional performance and said New Zealand had tried different plans to contain both Indian batters but could not stop their onslaught. “Very special innings. I think some of that hitting was world-class, and that's why he is one of the best in the world at what he does. So, you take your hat off and—and say well played. It was definitely his night, and I'm sure it's one that people won't forget in a long time,” Mitchell said.

Praise for Young Prodigy Sooryavanshi

Mitchell also praised 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, who partnered Sharma during India's explosive start to the chase. The duo took India to 118 without loss by the end of the Powerplay and combined for a 133-run partnership for the first wicket. “I thought he played really nicely. He obviously fed off Abhishek as well and the way he was playing. So, a great powerplay. We threw a few different plans at both of them there to try and slow them down, and tonight wasn't our night,” Mitchell said.

Looking Ahead to Eden Park

With New Zealand trailing 0-3 in the series, Mitchell said the team would look to regroup ahead of the next matches and expressed his eagerness to play at Eden Park, a venue he described as a proud sporting ground for New Zealanders. The fourth T20I will be played in Auckland on Friday. “Look, anytime you play for your country is very special. So, um, again, going to Eden Park, it's obviously a very proud sporting ground for us as Ki—as New Zealanders, um, with—with the amount of great cricket games that are there and—and also the All Blacks have done all right there in the past. So, um, yeah, we'll look forward to heading to Eden Park with the fern on our chest and getting stuck in,” he said.