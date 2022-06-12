Roger Federer confirms his return to ATP Tour and Grand Slams in 2023

Roger Federer has been out of action for almost a year due to knee surgery. However, he has confirmed his return to top-tier tennis in 2023.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Roger Federer of Switzerland has deprived his fans of his intriguing tennis due to his unfortunate knee injury that needed multiple surgeries. He has been out of action for nearly a year and is expected to return later this year. In contrast, he had already confirmed his participation in the Swiss Indoors Basel (ATP 500) event. However, on the same lines, he has also confirmed his return to full-time competitive and top-tier tennis, which includes the ATP Tour and Grand Slams, from next year. Meanwhile, he has yet to prepare his scheduling plans for participating in the Laver Cup and Basel.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Federer, who last played competitive tennis since July 2021 following his knockout to Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the Wimbledon quarters, told Tages-Anzeiger, "Yes, definitely [I will return full-time in 2023]. How and where I don't know yet. But that would be the idea. I haven't planned more than the Laver Cup and Basel yet." ALSO READ: Wimbledon announces record GBP 40.35 million as prize money

Image Credit: Getty Images

"After Basel, the season is over anyway. I need to get fit again so that I can train fully. Once I've done that, I can choose how many tournaments I play and where. The Laver Cup is a good start. I don't have to play five matches in six days. I will have to be able to do that in Basel. But I'm hopeful. I've come a long way. I'm not far away," added Federer.

Image Credit: Instagram