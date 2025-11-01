Dabang Delhi K.C. defeated Puneri Paltan 31-28 to win their second Pro Kabaddi League title. Coach Joginder Narwal made history by winning as both a player and coach, lauding captain Ashu Malik's resilience and team effort for the victory.

Joginder Narwal on Historic Double Win

Joginder Narwal's Dabang Delhi K.C. etched their name in the history books after clinching their second Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) title, securing a narrow 31-28 victory against Puneri Paltan in the PKL 12 final, as per a release from PKL.

Narwal, who was the captain of Dabang Delhi when they lifted their maiden PKL trophy in Season 8, became only the second person after Manpreet Singh to win the PKL title both as player and coach. Reflecting on his historic achievement at the post-match press conference, the head coach shared, "I might be the luckiest player to play in the PKL. When we won in Season 8, my son lifted the trophy with me. I've played kabaddi for over 30 years, giving it my heart and soul, and achieved some special things in this sport. It's a proud moment for me to win the trophy as captain and coach," as quoted from a release by PKL.

Comparing Winning Squads

Further shedding some light on his team's composition, Narwal credited his players while drawing comparisons with the side that won the trophy in PKL 8. He said, "When I won it as a captain, Ashu Malik, Neeraj Narwal and Naveen Kumar were all part of my team. My guru, Krishan Kumar Hooda Sir was the coach back then, and he put together a similar blend of players. There was Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Ajay Thakur, Sandeep Narwal and me, with Ashu and Naveen in the raiding department."

"This year, we had Fazel, Surjeet, Saurabh and Sandeep. Alongside them, Ashu, Ajinkya and Neeraj were the raiders. The team has performed extremely well this season, and this trophy is a reward for all their hard work. My work goes behind the scenes, but they put in the work on the mat. I'm really grateful for each and every one of them," he stated.

Praise for Captain Ashu Malik's Grit

Meanwhile, the head coach also put the spotlight on his captain, Ashu Malik, who emerged triumphant after battling through injuries throughout the season. "Ashu has always been our lead raider, but we also had Neeraj, Ajinkya, Naveen, and Mohit. Everyone did well for us. When Ashu injured his nose in the league stage, we wanted him to be on the bench, but he refused. No matter how painful it was for him, he stayed on the mat. That's his confidence. He did the same when he got the ankle injury too. We didn't want him to take so much of the load then because we had faith in the rest of the team," Narwal mentioned.

"He (Ashu) has got that fire within him, and for us as a team - Fazel, Surjeet, me - we were his pillars, standing right next to him. So, we all supported each other and that's the reason whoever got a chance, did well throughout the season. Such was the bonding in our team," the head coach added.

Captain Ashu Malik Credits Team and Experience

Sharing his thoughts on securing his first PKL title as captain, Ashu Malik expressed gratitude for his entire team. He stated, "It's my third season as captain, so there was no pressure on that front because I've been used to it. We worked hard to make plans in the pre-season camp and in training. The team executed those plans throughout the season. Our entire team performed well throughout the season, executing plans made by the coach. That's why we won the title."

He also highlighted the difference in the team compared to last season, acknowledging the importance of experienced players in the side. "We didn't deviate from our plans and it was a similar strategy to the one we had last year, but we didn't have a lot of experience in the team back then. But this season, we've had experienced players who can control the game for us. Even if we were down to three or four players, there would always be one experienced player on the mat, which gave us an advantage. Everyone ensured that the morale of the team never drops, regardless of who is or is not on the mat," he noted.

Gratitude for Fan Support

The skipper also credited the home fans for their support throughout the home leg, and especially during the playoffs. "The home support was brilliant. Even in the Qualifier 1, the crowd turned up in huge numbers to support us. Today, I believe ninety nine percent of the fans were here to support Dabang Delhi. They were cheering us on after every raid, every tackle. That gave us a lot of motivation, and we want to thank them for all the love and support throughout the season. We wanted to be champions for them. So, thank you to everyone," Ashu concluded. (ANI)