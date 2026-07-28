Sharmila Dhankar won a historic gold in the women's shot put F57 at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Her win marked India's first-ever gold in Para Athletics at the Games. Shilpa Shyla's bronze secured a double podium for India.

Historic Gold for Sharmila Dhankar

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated Sharmila Dhankar after the Indian para-athlete created history by winning the women's shot put F57 gold medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, calling her achievement a landmark moment for Indian para athletics.

Sharing a video on X of Sharmila celebrating with fellow Indian para-athlete Shilpa Shyla while waving the national flag following India's first double podium finish of the Glasgow Games, Mandaviya wrote, "HISTORIC GOLD IN GLASGOW! Sharmila wins Gold in Women's Shot Put F57 & creates history at #CWG2026. She becomes India's first-ever Commonwealth Games Gold medallist in Para Athletics. Your indomitable spirit has made the entire nation proud on the global stage."

India Secures Double Podium

Sharmila produced a season-best throw of 9.81 metres to clinch the gold medal, comfortably finishing ahead of Ghana's Zinabu Issah, who took silver with 8.65m. The event turned into a memorable one for India after Shilpa Shyla was upgraded from fourth place to the bronze medal following the disqualification of Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi, giving India its first double podium finish of the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Sharmila's victory earned India its second gold medal of the Games and capped another successful day for the Indian contingent in Glasgow. The 40-year-old Haryana para-athlete has enjoyed a rapid rise since taking up athletics at the age of 34. She went on to establish herself as India's leading F57 shot putter, becoming national champion in 2021 before reaching the pinnacle with Commonwealth Games gold.

India's Medal Tally at CWG 2026

India's campaign in Glasgow has gathered momentum with the country securing 10 medals so far -- two gold, five silver and three bronze.

India's medal winners at the Games are Mirabai Chanu (gold, weightlifting), Sharmila Dhankar (gold, women's shot put F57), Rishikanta Singh (silver, weightlifting), Muthupandi Raja (silver, weightlifting), Gyaneshwari Yadav (silver, weightlifting), Sarvesh Kushare (silver, men's high jump), Valluri Ajaya Babu (silver, weightlifting), Bindyarani Devi (bronze, weightlifting), Shilpa Shyla (bronze, women's shot put F57) and Jhandu Kumar (bronze, para powerlifting).